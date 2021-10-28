PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

September 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Discriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic    82.00

Acorn Petroleum                           4,492.05

Advanced Breathing Air Systems LLC 2,153.65

All About Epoxy and Coatings       10,795.00

Antero Septic Corporation                  80.00

APWA Western Slope Chapter          210.00

ATG Wireless                                 250.00

Big Horn Hardware                          708.44

Capital One Trade Credit                  964.38

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Casa Blanca Restaurant                   137.54

Caselle                                          898.00

Century Link                                   185.34

Charter Communications                    39.99

Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police    207.50

Colorado Bureau of Investigation         78.00

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention    90.00

Colorado Mountain College            2,812.98

Corporate Payment Systems         16,153.05

Donna Childress                              340.00

Duran and Lucero Inc.                       95.00

Express Toll                                       4.30

Fire and Police Pension Association 15,582.00

Fire Department Training Network      300.00

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     4,195.68

Front Range Fire Apparatus                42.01

Galls, LLC                                      392.67

Herald Democrat                             212.60

High Country Copiers                       606.97

Intermountain Overhead Door Service 1,435.00

Kinetic Leasing                           28,971.50

Lake County Treasurer                  7,100.53

Leadville Sanitation District               921.04

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc.          955.75

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Loan Payment Processing Center   3,718.74

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         12,484.66

Midwest Truck Parts & Service          624.95

Mountain Heating, Inc.                   1,353.00

MUNIRevs Inc.                                833.33

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   523.65

Parkville Water District                     785.38

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 6,535.50

Polar Plumbing and Heating           1,445.54

Precision Employment Consulting      522.00

Precision Peaks                              405.00

Proforce Law Enforcement                533.76

Psychological Dimensions                 350.00

Purchase Power                              256.52

RG and Associates, LLC                9,945.07

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      400.00

Silver City Printing                             74.25

Spectrum                                       756.29

St. Vincent Health                             61.20

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 112,434.90

Technology Systems Consultants      250.00

Tool Up                                           81.95

Traffic Safety Store                          223.30

Tyler Lau                                     1,000.00

Verizon Wireless                           2,107.81

Wagner Equipment Company         4,122.10

Wellness Screening LLC                   131.60

Western Security Systems                105.00

Xcel Energy                                 4,512.17

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Zelzin Aketzalli                             1,000.00

Total for September 2021           272,273.54

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 28, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.