PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
September 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Discriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic 82.00
Acorn Petroleum 4,492.05
Advanced Breathing Air Systems LLC 2,153.65
All About Epoxy and Coatings 10,795.00
Antero Septic Corporation 80.00
APWA Western Slope Chapter 210.00
ATG Wireless 250.00
Big Horn Hardware 708.44
Capital One Trade Credit 964.38
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Casa Blanca Restaurant 137.54
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 185.34
Charter Communications 39.99
Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police 207.50
Colorado Bureau of Investigation 78.00
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 90.00
Colorado Mountain College 2,812.98
Corporate Payment Systems 16,153.05
Donna Childress 340.00
Duran and Lucero Inc. 95.00
Express Toll 4.30
Fire and Police Pension Association 15,582.00
Fire Department Training Network 300.00
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4,195.68
Front Range Fire Apparatus 42.01
Galls, LLC 392.67
Herald Democrat 212.60
High Country Copiers 606.97
Intermountain Overhead Door Service 1,435.00
Kinetic Leasing 28,971.50
Lake County Treasurer 7,100.53
Leadville Sanitation District 921.04
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc. 955.75
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Loan Payment Processing Center 3,718.74
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 12,484.66
Midwest Truck Parts & Service 624.95
Mountain Heating, Inc. 1,353.00
MUNIRevs Inc. 833.33
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 523.65
Parkville Water District 785.38
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 6,535.50
Polar Plumbing and Heating 1,445.54
Precision Employment Consulting 522.00
Precision Peaks 405.00
Proforce Law Enforcement 533.76
Psychological Dimensions 350.00
Purchase Power 256.52
RG and Associates, LLC 9,945.07
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 400.00
Silver City Printing 74.25
Spectrum 756.29
St. Vincent Health 61.20
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 112,434.90
Technology Systems Consultants 250.00
Tool Up 81.95
Traffic Safety Store 223.30
Tyler Lau 1,000.00
Verizon Wireless 2,107.81
Wagner Equipment Company 4,122.10
Wellness Screening LLC 131.60
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xcel Energy 4,512.17
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Zelzin Aketzalli 1,000.00
Total for September 2021 272,273.54
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 28, 2021.
