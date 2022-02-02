PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 12th day of November 2015 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• U S Mineral Survey #630 an undivided 1/36 interest in the Greenwood Mining Claim, 19-09-79 California, 9.370 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Mildred A. Busam for the 2013 and 2014 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Cloud City Wheelers.
On December 14, 2021, Cloud City Wheelers made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Mildred A. Busam, the current title of record holder, that Cloud City Wheelers is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold interest in the property described above: Mrs. M. B. Royse & Fred Barnes, Robert Waller, Edward English Woods and W. Philip Gordon, Trustee for the Gordon Loving Trust.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Cloud City Wheelers at 4:30 p.m. on the 16th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Mildred A. Busam or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 27th day of January 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10, 2022.
