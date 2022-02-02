PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• U S Mineral Survey #16454 an undivided 1/56 interest in the Gold Leaf & Bland Mining Claims, 24-11-81, 16.109 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Albert G. Meyer for the 2015 property taxes with the 2010 property taxes attached. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
On December 15, 2021, the tax lien certificate was assigned to Gregory Forbes. On December 15, 2021, Gregory Forbes made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Albert G. Meyer, the current title of record holder, that Gregory Forbes is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the property described above: Janet Meyer Dickson, Mary Davies, Gregory Forbes, Steven H. Meyer, David Duffield, Malena L. Duffield Palin, John Mahon Jr., Delbert Mahon and Margie Laub.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Gregory Forbes at 4:30 p.m. on the 2nd day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Albert G. Meyer or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 27th day of January 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10, 2022.
