PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ or Request): WORKFORCE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PARTNER. The City of Leadville, Colorado and Leadville Urban Renewal Authority are pleased to announce an offering of land (subject parcel) in The Railyard at Leadville mixed-use planned development located within the Leadville municipal boundaries. Specifically, the City and Authority are seeking responses from experienced developers and development teams with a capability and interest in forming a public-private partnership to develop a workforce housing project on the subject parcel. The full RFQ or Request document is available on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System website or www.bidnetdirect.com and City of Leadville website at cityofleadville.colorado.gov. Questions regarding the RFQ or Request are due in writing by 3:00 p.m. MST on Monday, February 7, 2022, and responses to the RFQ or Request are due by 3:00 p.m. MST on Friday, February 25, 2022 to Ms. Sarah Dae Dallas, Administrative Services Coordinator, at adminservices@leadville-co.gov or 719-293-1507.
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.