PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR
PAN-ARK ESTATES METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District of Lake County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, two (2) persons will be elected to serve a three-year term.
Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are available from Micki L. Mills, the Designated Election Official for the District, at email mmills@cegrlaw.com. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official for the District at the above email address not less than 67 days prior to the election (Friday, February 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above email address during normal business hours until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 26, 2022). All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on election day.
By:
/s/ Micki L. Mills
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 3, 2022.
