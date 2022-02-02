PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED TEXT AMENDMENTS TO THE CITY’S ZONING CODE AND TO THE CITY’S
OFFICIAL ZONING MAP
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville and the Planning Commission of the City of Leadville will hold a Joint Public Hearing to consider proposed text amendments to Title 17 of the Leadville Municipal Code and a proposed amendment to the City’s official zoning map.
The proposed amendments are set forth in three separate ordinances, and their purposes are: (1) to regulate the location of formula businesses and the conditions under which formula businesses may locate in certain zone districts of the City and to create a Formula Business Exclusion Overlay Zoning District, (2) to update and revise the process by which the City’s zoning code may be amended, and (3) to make changes to the City’s zoning regulations concerning family child care homes as required by HB21-1222. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
This public notice given by order of Lori Tye, Administrative Assistant, City of Leadville, submitted on January 28, 2022 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 3, 2022.
