The 15th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive will begin Oct. 1, running until Oct. 31. Food donation boxes will be located at Safeway, Saturday’s Discount, Pueblo Bank and Trust and the Twin Lakes Inn. Money donation jars will be located at Leadville’s three banks, along with Stop and Go on Mountain View Drive, Stop ‘n Save, Silver City Conoco, Saturday’s Discount and the Elks Lodge. All donations will help local food banks, including the Leadville Senior Center, First Presbyterian Church, Holy Family Catholic Parish and St. George Episcopal Church.
Latest e-Edition
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
This Week's Calendar
- Updated
- 0
To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com. Click on the article title for more events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.