The highway improvement project for U.S. 24 and Hwy. 300 in Lake County is now complete. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation contractor APC Southern Construction recently finished work on the project located south of Leadville.
The project improved approximately 17 miles of U.S. 24, beginning south of Leadville at Mile Point (MP) 177 and continuing west to MP 193.8, as well as 3.4 miles of roadway on Hwy. 300 between MP 0.0 and 3.4.
“As a native of Leadville, it’s rewarding to see a successful project in my old backyard,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Chief Engineer Stephen Harelson. “Highway 24 is a critical link for people in the Upper Arkansas Valley, and while Hwy. 300 may be one of the shorter highways on the state system, it’s nice to have a smooth ride out to the fish hatchery and Soda Springs.”
The work included resurfacing of approximately 21.4 miles of roadway and incorporated deck milling, sealing and repaving bridge structures; shoulder widening between MP 179.9 and 181.2; erosion control; guardrail replacement; rumble strips; signing and striping.
The project aimed to enhance safety for motorists traveling along the two-lane highway, and drivers will find a smoother roadway surface with new guardrails, new signage, high visibility markings and stabilized shoulders.
