The Outdoor Industry Summit, an event that explores themes of sustainability and responsible tourism in business through keynote speakers and breakout sessions, will take place in Leadville on Sept. 15 at Colorado Mountain College (CMC). The event, which is now in its third year, was held in Salida the first two years.
The Outdoor Industry Summit invites hundreds of professionals in the outdoor industry for a day of networking and knowledge-building. Keynote speakers are Scotty Stoughton, Bonfire Entertainment founder, and Dani Reyes-Acosta, an award-winning athlete, filmmaker and writer.
Leadville business owner Justin Talbot of Galena Mountain Projects will lead a work session. Lake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Adam Beh and Lake County Tourism Director Adam Ducharme will also lead conversations at the event.
The Outdoor Equity Summit, an event organized by a coalition of local organizations such as Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) and CMC, will take place on the following day, Sept. 16, at CMC. Although they are separate events, the idea is to attract a similar group of people to a holistic weekend-long conversation about the outdoors.
The Outdoor Equity Summit, a Leadville event from the beginning, emerged in 2019 with the goal of embracing values of diversity, equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation. The event was successful and its organizers hoped to bring it back in 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic postponed those efforts until this year.
This year’s theme for the Outdoor Equity Summit is “looking back and moving forward.” GOL! Executive Director Vanessa Saldivar said this means accepting the fact that BIPOC communities have historically experienced barriers to outdoor recreation that others do not, while taking concrete steps towards solutions that expand outdoor opportunities.
The keynote speaker this year is Jose Gonalez, a professional educator and founder of Latino Outdoors. Alejandro Jimenez, a formerly undocumented immigrant, poet, writer and educator from Colima, Mexico, will also lead a poetic performance.
