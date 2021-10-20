“A ghost of the old-fashioned sort with the necessary number of groans, chains and all that makes a ghost delightful has been appearing in the old Elm Street Cemetery.”
So said the Leadville Evening Chronicle, a Leadville newspaper, on Dec. 21, 1887.
A ghost is commonly defined as the disembodied soul of a dead person believed to be an inhabitant of the unseen world appearing to the living in bodily likeness. Some believe in them; others don’t. But some form of ghosts have existed since at least the 12th century, even if only in fiction or someone’s imagination.
This time of year, with Halloween not far away, there’s a focus on the spirits of the dead returning to earth. Ghosts have always been part of the Leadville narrative, including the “delightful” one described in the 1887 Chronicle.
In fact, at one time ghostly occurrences were reported as news and often made the front page of the newspaper.
In this particular case, the ghost described above would rise from a particular grave in the graveyard at 9 p.m. each evening excluding Sundays. The ghost would kick down the wooden tombstone on the grave and then “read the riot act in both Latin and Greek.” When someone would happen by, it, like all good robbers, would demand, “Your money or your life.”
The story goes on some length, and I won’t retell it here. Suffice to say that the ghost was vanquished, never to appear again.
Groans and chains don’t always accompany your standard ghost today. Most of the ghosts that have been described to me since I arrived in Leadville are more like the one in the following tale.
The March 6, 1880 Carbonate Chronicle described a blood-curdling apparition taking up residence in a deserted cabin on the other side of California Gulch. Readers were assured that the story of the spirit was “authenticated by men of undoubted veracity.” The ghost was said to be the spirit of a Mexican who claimed to have been murdered for his money and was described as a transparent outline of a man with a gash across his throat.
Your basic Leadville ghost today is likewise often described as a transparent outline. The gash across the throat is optional.
This particular story is interesting because for several days, an increasing number of men were said to visit the cabin where the ghost would appear to them. Finally they invited a newspaper reporter to accompany them. I looked through subsequent issues of the paper and never found the reporter’s account of what was found. Perhaps he was spirited away.
A familiar name appears in the Feb. 5, 1885 Leadville Daily Herald. It seems that the ghost of Ed Frodsham isn’t showing up as often as he did before at the county jail. At least that’s what Deputy Sheriffs Smith and Korty told the newspaper.
Frodsham was the lot jumper hanged by a committee of citizens on Nov. 20, 1879 across the street from the just-opened Tabor Opera House. Many citizens have claimed to have seen his ghost over the years.
He is of interest to the Herald Democrat staff because he apparently jumped the lot on which our building sits back in 1879. He is listed as the seller of our lot twice in November 1879, but there is no record of his ever having purchased it. It is possibly what landed him in jail that fateful night when vigilantes stormed the jail in order to make an example of the two men found there.
Lot jumping, popular in the early days when towns were just getting established, consists of individuals taking over the property belonging to others by use of force. A man might return from work to find his house occupied by others, all brandishing guns.
What some locals thought was a ghost turned out to be a case of mistaken identity as noted in the Sept. 13, 1884 Herald Democrat.
A news item had been brought to the newspaper by a hired man regarding the death of a baby. The story got a bit twisted and ended up saying that the baby’s father, Ed Dermody of Oro, had died instead.
The next day Dermody was heading to Leadville when he met a crowd of boys who were coming to bury him. The boys thought for sure he was a ghost.
The newspaper quickly printed a clarification.
“It affords the reporter pleasure to state that Mr. Dermody bears every appearance of being good for 40 years yet,” it noted.
In another instance, it seems likely the newspaper figured out in advance that this wasn’t actually a ghost story, but seized on the opportunity to make two locals a bit uncomfortable.
The residents of Capitol Hill had reported seeing ghosts every night in a deserted cabin at 500 West Eighth Street, although no one wanted to go close enough to find out what was really happening.
A female ghost and a tall male ghost would appear, walk around the property and then would disappear into the cabin for a half-hour or so. The female ghost was stylishly dressed, while the male was wearing standard broadcloth.
Finally, a local man hid near the cabin to find out what was really happening and reported his findings in the Aug. 4, 1883 Carbonate Chronicle. He saw the two arrive separately at the cabin where they became locked in each other’s arms. They talked for a time, but the newspaper said it wouldn’t reveal what was said.
The newspaper did reveal that the two weren’t ghosts after all but were two of Leadville’s society people, a young lady “well known in upper circles” and a man “widely known as the Bank of Leadville failure.”
Although it’s not clear today who these people were, chances are that 1883 Leadvillians could identify them.
The paper went on to say it’s not known why they were meeting at the cabin, but they likely would stop doing so after reading the newspaper, which put the story on page 1. I’m guessing that’s exactly what happened.
When the local papers weren’t reporting ghostly happenings at home, they picked up ghostly happenings elsewhere through the wire service back in the day.
Ghosts haven’t disappeared from Leadville. A number of current locals have related stories of their own ghosts to the Herald Democrat, and staff members have accompanied ghost hunters as they have visited various places said to be haunted. Have we seen any ghosts? Not yet, but we’re willing to keep our minds open.
