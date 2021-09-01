Following a tumultuous year within the Lake County Coroner’s Office, long-time Leadville resident Alexander Krieg, who was appointed Lake County Coroner last month, is working to sway public perception of the department he’s tasked with managing.
“I see my role as being in service to the public and emergency services,” said Krieg, who has seen six cases since beginning in his role, some of which the coroner describes as “complex.” “My hope is that people perceive me as a good coroner, and I’m working hard to earn that reputation and restore some faith in this office.”
Since taking over in early July, Kreig, who has experience as an emergency responder both locally with Lake County Search and Rescue and outside of Colorado as an emergency diver, said countless members of the public have contacted him asking for details about cases that were previously managed by Shannon Kent, whose trial in Lake County Combined Court is set to begin on Sept. 7. The former coroner is facing felony charges related to the improper storage of human remains.
Yet despite asks for “closure,” as Kreig puts it, the new coroner said he received few to no records from Kent after the transition. Kreig typically directs requests to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, where records are also kept, but the new coroner said many questions are going unanswered.
To improve consistency, Kreig said his priority is to establish a track record of thorough, precise and timely forensic investigations of cases, which includes determining the manor and cause of death based on various factors at the scene. Kreig added that his attention to detail serves him well in the role, while a new records retention system provides organized accounts of cases.
“Nobody wants to necessarily see the coroner,” said Kreig. “So my goal is to close cases quickly and get it right so families can grieve appropriately. Because I’m here for families too. I have to be sensitive to what they’re going through.”
In addition to improving public perception of his office, Kreig is working to build the necessary arsenal of equipment that the previous administration neglected to stockpile, including various tools and personal protective gear. Kreig said the department’s cooler, which belongs to Lake County, was not operational when he first took over, and that he is also engaged in conversations with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to establish a home base for the coroner’s office and purchase a new vehicle.
In the interim, Kreig said he will maintain Lake County’s relationship with Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf, who has assisted Lake County’s office with transportation, material and storage needs over the last few months. Kreig added that he will soon phase out of that agreement, depending on when he is able to purchase a vehicle. The new coroner added that he has hired a deputy coroner and that he is interested in making more hires.
Although Kreig is still working to develop the coroner’s office budget with BOCC, he said many excess expenses, like rent payments related to the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home, where Kent maintained his office as coroner, will be trimmed from the budget. The new coroner also alluded to the possibility of establishing an office in the new Lake County Justice Center, for which a completion date has not yet been set.
“We have a lot of work to do,” said Kreig. “But consistency is key. Emergency services needed a coroner urgently and the public I think just wants someone they can trust.”
