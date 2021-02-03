Contributed photo

Gary Rossmiller participates in the Colorado Cup last month.

Over 100 athletes from across the state competed in the first ever virtual Colorado Cup last month. Participants had from Jan. 23 until Jan. 31 to bike, snowshoe, ski or snowblade the singletrack course at Colorado Mountain College.

Jason Kiefer, of Avon, placed first with a time of 34 minutes and 44 seconds. Leadville brothers Marvin and Wesley Sandoval placed second and third, crossing the finish line 15 seconds apart. Lisa Sandoval was the first woman to finish with a time of 43:59.

The next Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series race will take place on Tennessee Pass from 5 to 7 p.m. on one of two weekends: Feb. 5-7 or Feb. 12-14.

2021 Colorado Cup Results

Place/Name             Time            City

1 Jason Kiefer            34:44            Avon

2 Marvin Sandoval            36:28            Leadville

3 Wesley Sandoval            36:43            Leadville

4 Darron Check            38:09            Breckenridge

5 Heath Speckman            38:12            Leadville

6 Mark Wallace            39:25            Golden

7 Roland Nel            39:35            Leadville

8 Sterling Mudge            40:00            Leadville

9 Midnight Grizzly            40:26            Leadville

10 Pat Cade            40:32            Leadville

11 Sam Pflugh            41:49            Denver

12 Chris Anderson            42:00            Castle Rock

13 Justin Ernst            42:29         Leadville

14 Jason Winkler            42:49            Morrison

15 Stephen Mack            43:25            Leadville

16 Rich Finn            43:38            Leadville

17 Grant Barrick            43:40            Dillon

18 Bob Hufnagel            43:45            Breckenridge

19 Groucho LeMieux            43:59            Leadville

20 Lisa Sandoval            43:59            Leadville

21 Jason Horning            44:03            Leadville

22 Mark Anderson            44:09            Frisco

23 Greg Turner            44:18            Buena Vista

24 Charlie Link            44:28            Denver

25 Bradford Sims            44:47            Erie

26 Dave Link            44:48            Denver

27 Jake Lueckel            45:02            Lakewood

28 Dylan Kane            45:11            Leadville

29 Jeff Steinhoff            45:34            Monument

30 Veronika Hewitt            45:54            Dillon

35 Paul Anderson            46:38          Leadville

36 Ann Stanek            46:49            Leadville

38 Brian Feddema             47:41             Leadville

44 Matthew Warrine            48:24            Leadville

45 David Marcella            48:32            Leadville

48 Marty Regan            49:01            Leadville

49 Bryan Dallmann            49:30            Leadville

53 Carrie Mallozzi            50:25            Leadville

54 Alison Sandoval            50:44            Leadville

55 Betsy Williford            50:48            Leadville

56 Norm Reitter            50:53            Leadville

57 Cooper Mallozzi            51:29            Leadville

58 Stuart Francone            51:44            Leadville

61 Matthew Cairns            53:14            Leadville

62 Ben Cairns            53:14            Leadville

63 Abby Reinholt            54:12            Leadville

64 Judy Allen            54:63            Leadville

66 Katie Anderson            55:13            Leadville

68 Rich Smith            56:00            Leadville

72 Kate Bartlett            56:31            Leadville

73 Kelly Hofer            56:31            Leadville

74 Gabby Voeller            56:37            Leadville

78 Katie Speckman            59:13            Leadville

79 Heather Lindh            59:14            Leadville

80 Luke Sparkman            59:42            Leadville

81 Michael Sterkel            59:43            Leadville

82 Adam Ducharme            1:00.32            Leadville

83 Michelle Sandoval            1:00.41            Leadville

84 Susan Fishman            1:01.06            Leadville

85 Sarah Cox            1:02.32            Leadville

86 Jim Pokrandt             1:02.48            Leadville

87 Brandon Snider            1:03.14            Leadville

88 Elizabeth Saund            1:03.53            Leadville

90 Jesse King            1:04.03            Leadville

91 Sadie Rehm            1:04.28            Leadville

92 Nathalie Eddy            1:05            Leadville

94 Casey Curry            1:06            Leadville

95 Noah Sosin            1:06.12            Leadville

96 Smokey Burgess (snowshoes)    1:07        Leadville

97 Dan Houtchens            1:08            Leadville

98 Karen Lewis            1:08            Leadville

100 Taylor Trelka            1:10.36            Leadville

101 Mark Stenzel            1:10.42            Leadville

105 Erin Allaman            1:20            Leadville

107 Kerry Fisher Newell        1:25.33            Leadville

109 Haileigh Sandoval            1:27.11            Leadville

111 Jack the Ripper            1:32.26            Leadville

112 Wilson Anderson            1:33.15            Leadville

