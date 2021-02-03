Over 100 athletes from across the state competed in the first ever virtual Colorado Cup last month. Participants had from Jan. 23 until Jan. 31 to bike, snowshoe, ski or snowblade the singletrack course at Colorado Mountain College.
Jason Kiefer, of Avon, placed first with a time of 34 minutes and 44 seconds. Leadville brothers Marvin and Wesley Sandoval placed second and third, crossing the finish line 15 seconds apart. Lisa Sandoval was the first woman to finish with a time of 43:59.
The next Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series race will take place on Tennessee Pass from 5 to 7 p.m. on one of two weekends: Feb. 5-7 or Feb. 12-14.
2021 Colorado Cup Results
Place/Name Time City
1 Jason Kiefer 34:44 Avon
2 Marvin Sandoval 36:28 Leadville
3 Wesley Sandoval 36:43 Leadville
4 Darron Check 38:09 Breckenridge
5 Heath Speckman 38:12 Leadville
6 Mark Wallace 39:25 Golden
7 Roland Nel 39:35 Leadville
8 Sterling Mudge 40:00 Leadville
9 Midnight Grizzly 40:26 Leadville
10 Pat Cade 40:32 Leadville
11 Sam Pflugh 41:49 Denver
12 Chris Anderson 42:00 Castle Rock
13 Justin Ernst 42:29 Leadville
14 Jason Winkler 42:49 Morrison
15 Stephen Mack 43:25 Leadville
16 Rich Finn 43:38 Leadville
17 Grant Barrick 43:40 Dillon
18 Bob Hufnagel 43:45 Breckenridge
19 Groucho LeMieux 43:59 Leadville
20 Lisa Sandoval 43:59 Leadville
21 Jason Horning 44:03 Leadville
22 Mark Anderson 44:09 Frisco
23 Greg Turner 44:18 Buena Vista
24 Charlie Link 44:28 Denver
25 Bradford Sims 44:47 Erie
26 Dave Link 44:48 Denver
27 Jake Lueckel 45:02 Lakewood
28 Dylan Kane 45:11 Leadville
29 Jeff Steinhoff 45:34 Monument
30 Veronika Hewitt 45:54 Dillon
35 Paul Anderson 46:38 Leadville
36 Ann Stanek 46:49 Leadville
38 Brian Feddema 47:41 Leadville
44 Matthew Warrine 48:24 Leadville
45 David Marcella 48:32 Leadville
48 Marty Regan 49:01 Leadville
49 Bryan Dallmann 49:30 Leadville
53 Carrie Mallozzi 50:25 Leadville
54 Alison Sandoval 50:44 Leadville
55 Betsy Williford 50:48 Leadville
56 Norm Reitter 50:53 Leadville
57 Cooper Mallozzi 51:29 Leadville
58 Stuart Francone 51:44 Leadville
61 Matthew Cairns 53:14 Leadville
62 Ben Cairns 53:14 Leadville
63 Abby Reinholt 54:12 Leadville
64 Judy Allen 54:63 Leadville
66 Katie Anderson 55:13 Leadville
68 Rich Smith 56:00 Leadville
72 Kate Bartlett 56:31 Leadville
73 Kelly Hofer 56:31 Leadville
74 Gabby Voeller 56:37 Leadville
78 Katie Speckman 59:13 Leadville
79 Heather Lindh 59:14 Leadville
80 Luke Sparkman 59:42 Leadville
81 Michael Sterkel 59:43 Leadville
82 Adam Ducharme 1:00.32 Leadville
83 Michelle Sandoval 1:00.41 Leadville
84 Susan Fishman 1:01.06 Leadville
85 Sarah Cox 1:02.32 Leadville
86 Jim Pokrandt 1:02.48 Leadville
87 Brandon Snider 1:03.14 Leadville
88 Elizabeth Saund 1:03.53 Leadville
90 Jesse King 1:04.03 Leadville
91 Sadie Rehm 1:04.28 Leadville
92 Nathalie Eddy 1:05 Leadville
94 Casey Curry 1:06 Leadville
95 Noah Sosin 1:06.12 Leadville
96 Smokey Burgess (snowshoes) 1:07 Leadville
97 Dan Houtchens 1:08 Leadville
98 Karen Lewis 1:08 Leadville
100 Taylor Trelka 1:10.36 Leadville
101 Mark Stenzel 1:10.42 Leadville
105 Erin Allaman 1:20 Leadville
107 Kerry Fisher Newell 1:25.33 Leadville
109 Haileigh Sandoval 1:27.11 Leadville
111 Jack the Ripper 1:32.26 Leadville
112 Wilson Anderson 1:33.15 Leadville
