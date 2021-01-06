Last summer the Lake County Community Health and Happiness Project began its work to evaluate Leadville and Lake County’s quality of life. The project has since concluded its data collection, and is preparing to use its findings to inform local organizations’ work for the years ahead.
A collaborative effort between Lake County Build A Generation, Lake County Public Health Agency and St. Vincent Health, the Community Health and Happiness Project set out to collect and evaluate information about key quality of life indicators in Leadville and Lake County.
Through a survey conducted over the course of two months last fall, the project asked participants about access to healthcare, their sense of belonging and fulfillment within the community, social engagement and economic stability. Of the 8,210 residents of Lake County, over 400 people responded to the survey.
Responses to survey questions about economic security revealed gaps between state and local pay rates and financial opportunity.
While the median family income in Colorado sits at $84,540, Lake County families see a median household earning of $59,688, according to data cited in the Health and Happiness Project.
When asked about local economic prospects, 49% of respondents voiced uncertainty that children growing up in Lake County today would be able to afford to live here as adults.
Regarding unemployment, the project referenced a three-fold increase in local unemployment figures, identified at 6.6% at the time of the survey last August. Until last year, Lake County’s unemployment number had remained below 2% since 2016.
Though unemployment was higher, the Health and Happiness Project reported an increase of 132 jobs in Lake County over the last five years, and anticipate local employment opportunities to grow by 271 new jobs over the next five years.
In addition to economic stability, the survey asked participants about access to medical care.
About 43% of Lake County residents reported they have a relationship with a primary care physician, though the majority of respondents said they had to travel out of the county to receive certain types of medical care.
Almost half of those surveyed, 48%, said they have had some difficulty affording medical costs in the past year.
As part of the “happiness” metric, the survey also asked locals about their social lives and contentment within Lake County.
While a majority of respondents reported seeing friends on a regular basis, 12% said they “never or almost never” met with friends socially. Sixty-two percent of those who participated in the survey said they feel isolated some of the time or often, while 50% reported almost never feeling lonely.
The goal of collecting and analyzing the data, according to the organizations compiling the statistics, is to better understand the needs of Lake County’s population and figure out what community initiatives to prioritize in the coming years.
Using the data collected, a steering committee made up of community members will convene in early 2021. This group will help inform local organizations as to what work they should focus on based on community needs.
The next public meeting of the Health and Happiness project will be held remotely at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
The meeting will serve as the last in a set of three community meetings explaining the project’s efforts, and is meant to serve as a celebratory event for both the Health and Happiness Project and Lake County having received the Robert Wood Johnson Culture of Health Award.
