The Leadville Urban Renewal Authority and High Country Developers, the company behind the Railyard development, continue to negotiate back-and-forth in an effort to reach an agreement about the amount the city will reimburse the development company as part of the Central Leadville Urban Renewal Plan.
Formed in 2017, the Leadville Urban Renewal Authority (LURA), has been working on implementing the urban renewal plan for the last three years. The plan, which was formally adopted last year, allows for the use tax increment financing to revitalize blighted areas of Leadville’s urban core through historic building restoration, improvements to public infrastructure, utilities upkeep and more.
As a development project within the urban renewal plan area, the Railyard development is eligible for such financing and part of the development’s expenditures may be subsidized by LURA.
The agreement, which has been the subject of negotiation since February, has undergone numerous revisions and legal restructurings in preparation for review by LURA.
The agreement has been refined and evaluated through a number of executive session in an attempt to reach a point where both LURA and High Country Developers (HCD) agree to the terms.
LURA was set to approve a final agreement at its July 23 meeting. The decision was postponed due to an undisclosed sticking point between LURA and HCD that required last-minute revisions, Linda Michow, legal representative for the authority, said in the meeting.
The authority then rescheduled the meeting to take place last Monday with plans to discuss the finalized agreement as a group and consider recommending it for approval before sending it to City Council for final review.
On Monday, the board reconvened, having received the reworked agreement over the weekend.
The proposed agreement makes all three phases and the entire 39 acres of the Railyard development eligible for tax increment financing as stipulated in the urban renewal plan. Under the proposed agreement, LURA would subsidize the Railyard development for the maximum allowable value of $4 million on an incremental basis dependent on the assessed value of the property.
Citing the short amount of time the board had to review the finalized agreement, and misgivings about the ways in which property in the Railyard development may be assessed for value, LURA again postponed the decision to a later date.
John Lichtenegger, HCD’s primary developer of the Railyard project, expressed frustration with the process and urged the board to make a decision one way or the other about the agreement.
“I just want to either start building houses or not,” Lichtenegger said, comparing the back-and-forth of the process to a yo-yo.
“I just can’t be on a yo-yo of one day we are and one day we aren’t. I want to get off the yo-yo.”
LURA has not yet scheduled its next meeting.
