The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On August 22, officers contacted Ryan Serens, 26, of Leadville for driving under restraint on Poplar Street. Serens was cited for driving under restraint and display of fictitious plates.
— On August 22, officers took report of burglary on Chestnut Street. There are currently no leads on the matter.
— On August 24, officers received a report of a hit and run. Kayla Mejia, 33, of Leadville was cited for DUI, reckless endangerment, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident and driving under revocation.
— On August 25, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Harrison Avenue with Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Devargas, 23, of Leadville was arrested by the sheriff’s office.
— On August 26, officers made vehicle contacts on East Third Street. Landon Mentink, 35, of Leadville was cited for possession of burglary tools.
— On August 26, officers received a report of theft on West 10th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On August 27, officers cited Stacie Pierren, 48, of California for driving under restraint and other traffic offenses.
— On August 28, officers arrested Caleb Spears, 30, of Leadville on an outstanding warrant.
— On August 28, an officer conducted a traffic stop on North Poplar Street. Josias Maldonado-Ramirez, 21, of Leadville was cited for driving without a valid license.
— On August 28, officers arrested Andy Gallegos, 36, of Leadville on an outstanding warrant.
— On August 29, an officer was dispatched to North Poplar Street on a call of a suspicious vehicle. Juan Garcia, 39, of Leadville was cited for a DUI and other charges.
— On August 30, officers received a report of an assault involving Leadville juveniles on Seventh Street.
— On August 20, officers observed a vehicle run the stop light at Mountain View and Poplar Street. Carlos Aguilera, 21, was cited for driving without a valid license and failure to provide evidence of insurance.
— On August 31, officers responded to West Fourth Street for a possible domestic problem. Dominick Herrera, 18, of Leadville was arrested for harassment and domestic violence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.