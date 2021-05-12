Summer is right around the corner and the Lake County Recreation Department has a variety of activities to keep all ages busy.
Children
Wee Sports will begin on Sunday, June 6. Join us for this fun program designed to get youth ages 3-5 learning about sport skills. The program will teach participants basic skills focusing on soccer, basketball, t-ball, floor hockey and other group games. Parents are required to stay and play to help facilitate all class activities. The cost of the program is $20 and the registration deadline is June 2.
Youth
The pull of the bow, the “thunk” of the arrow ... bull’s-eye! The Lake County Recreation Department Youth Archery Program Take Aim will provide participants with the basic skills and techniques necessary to become successful beginner archers. All equipment is provided; however, students who own bows are welcome to bring them to class. Take Aim will take place on Tuesdays starting June 1. The cost of the program is $35 and the registration deadline is May 27.
It’s been a few years, but we are happy to offer Youth Skateboarding again. Children will learn the basics of skateboarding in a group environment geared towards beginner skateboarders, including how to push and roll the skateboard through proper technique and foot placement. Skateboarding will take place on Sundays starting June 6. The cost of the program is $35 and the registration deadline is May 31.
We are excited to partner with Mount Massive Golf Course for another year of youth golf lessons. Lessons will be offered for both beginner and intermediate golfers. Those in grades two to six with no previous experience should register as beginners; those in grades seven and up or who have taken golf lessons in the past should register for the intermediate session. All registered participants will receive a membership to the golf course for the season. Golf will take place on Tuesdays starting June 22. The cost of the program is $40 and the registration deadline is June 15.
Lake County Recreation Department is also offering two different types of dance this summer.
Ballet will be offered for ages 3 through 18. Designed to develop basic ballet technique, this class focuses on awareness of alignment, movement quality and flexibility through barre work, center and across-the-floor exercises. Foundational ballet positions, coordination and musicality will be introduced and explored in a classical ballet class structure. Ballet will be on Wednesdays starting June 30. The cost of the program is $35 and the registration deadline is June 22.
Modern dance will be offered for ages 6 through 18. Developed in the early 1900s, modern dance explores steps inspired by basic human movements. This class teaches students the rudimentary movements that make up the foundation of classical modern dance, such as contractions, spirals, floor work and elemental concepts of space. Creative movement, improvisation and released techniques will be used and explored in this class. The program will take place on Wednesdays starting July 1. The cost of the program is $35 and the registration deadline is June 22.
The Let’s Go Fishin’ program is back for the summer of 2021. Participants will learn to bait hooks, cast, land and clean fish, and identify various species. All equipment is provided. Parents must pick up and drop off participants at Hayden Meadows. The program will take place on Fridays starting July 2. The cost of the program is $45 and the registration deadline is June 25.
Check next week’s Herald Democrat for adult and senior programs. Call 719-486-7484, 7486 or 7494, or visit our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation to register for programs or to find more information on programs and facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.