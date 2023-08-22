Leadvillians looking for a one-of-a-kind historical souvenir of their city might be interested in an item up for bid in an auction being held by the Rock Island Company Aug. 25-27.
The item in question is a solid gold badge presented to City Marshal Harvey S. Faucett on July 11, 1884 by the members of the Leadville Police Department. Faucett’s name is engraved on the front of the badge, which features a five-pointed star containing five smaller diamonds and a larger diamond in the middle.
The back of the badge is engraved “Presented by the Leadville Police Force And Many Citizens” with the July 11, 1884 date.
A news release says the badge was a token of gratitude and honor for Faucett’s service in Leadville. The badge includes its original case which indicates it came from E. A. Polley, jeweler, in Seward, Nebraska.
Cost of the badge at its time of purchase was $100, equivalent to approximately $3,119.30 today. At that time gold was going for $20.67 an ounce; today that figure is around $1,923.11.
The July 12, 1884 The Leadville Herald described the presentation which took place at midnight during shift change. The marshal was taken by surprise but recovered enough to send out for cigars and drinks for all.
The badge was kept by the Faucett family for a number of years and eventually sold to a private collector. Rock Island Company estimates its price between $25,000 and $45,000.
Another item once belonging to Faucett is also going up for auction, sold separately from the badge. It’s an engraved rifle, a gift Faucett received from Zechariah Chafee. The rifle is estimated to go for between $30,000 and $50,000.
Prior to his coming to Leadville, Faucett, who was born in Ohio around 1846, held a variety of jobs, including several positions with the government and the Indian Department. He also worked in real estate; as a merchant, courier and scout; and moved freight.
Regarding the rifle, Faucett and another man were hired by Chafee and Professor Henry Newton to guide them through the Black Hills. Newton died during the journey, and Faucett agreed to help Chafee transport the body across a 200-mile stretch of land where they encountered many challenges from Native Americans and packs of wolves.
Chafee commemorated his friendship with Faucett by presenting him with a Peabody & Martini “Kill Deer” hunting rifle from the Providence Machine Co., which is the firearm up for auction. The rifle is inscribed “H.S. Faucett From Z. Chafee for services 1877.”
Faucett’s career in law enforcement began shortly after his arrival in Leadville in 1879, where he first worked as a miner during Leadville’s silver rush. He then joined the 3rd Colorado Volunteers and served in F Company. In 1881 he worked under City Marshal Martin Duggan as a special policeman and detective and then became city marshal in the town of Robinson. In 1882 he was elected constable in Leadville’s 1st Ward and married Mary Young. He became city marshal (the equivalent of police chief) here in 1884. During Faucett’s tenure, Doc Holliday shot his last man in Leadville, was arrested and then acquitted.
In 1887 Faucett served as deputy sheriff for Lake County and again as marshal in Robinson but eventually left town for Seattle. He moved to Indiana and then Kansas City, Kansas, where died.
During Faucett’s time in Leadville, The Leadville Herald and Carbonate Chronicle ran numerous articles attesting to Faucett’s success in defeating crime here. One was titled “How Faucett made Leadville Uncomfortable for Some of Denver’s Fired Out Criminals.” It described a group of men from Denver who wanted to set up illegal gambling throughout the town. At the time gambling was legal in Leadville as long as the games were honestly run.
The Denver men sought to make friends with Faucett in order to get permission to begin their illegal business, telling the lawman that he stood to make considerable money by helping them. After he continued to refuse, the men headed out of town, figuring their luck would be better in New Orleans.
For additional information on the auction, see www.rockislandauction.com.
