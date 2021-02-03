The Lake County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to join Eagle County in issuing a public comment concerning the construction of a new railway in Utah.
The statement, to be filed with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) as it evaluates the proposed Uinta Basin Railway project in northeastern Utah, calls attention to the ramifications that the project may have on the High Rockies.
The railway would serve to transport crude oil and industrial freight to and from the oil fields of Uintah and Duschene counties in Utah. While the Uinta Basin Railway itself would not reach Colorado, it would connect the oil-producing lands to the same rail system that passes through Colorado north of Lake County.
The Environmental Impact Statement issued for the Uinta Basin Railway considers the project’s impacts as far as the Moffat Tunnel in Gilpin County, but does not include any evaluations about the potential downline impacts, Commissioner Jeff Feidler said during a special meeting of the board last week.
Given the possible reactivation of the Tennessee Pass Line, which connects to the Union Pacific rail system in Eagle County, the comment will urge the Surface Transportation Board to consider the impacts of through freight on the Tennessee Pass Line in light of the new project.
Though the statement has not been made public yet, Fiedler said the county joined in hopes of introducing analysis to the STB that may demonstrate potential impacts of the Utah project on Lake County.
The Uinta Basin Railway would be constructed by Rio Grande Pacific, which owns the company that secured a lease for the Tennessee Pass Line. A representative of Colorado, Midland and Pacific has repeatedly said the company is not considering using the Tennessee Pass Line for oil transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.