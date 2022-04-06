Natalie Lord opened the door when she heard the knock for an interview. The next time she spoke with the Herald was over Zoom with her business partner Jessica Reske. Together, the architects started Form Works, an architecture firm that recently expanded to Leadville. Last month, Lord and Reske celebrated their fifth anniversary in business.
When Lord and Reske, who specialize in historic preservation, began their careers in architecture, they were working for different Colorado firms that often competed for the same projects. Later on, they took the same masonry workshop and began talking about starting their own business.
Lord and Reske named their business Form Works because they didn’t want to sound like other firms in the industry with a list of last names to go by. “‘Lord and Reske’ sounded pretentious,” said Lord.
Initially, Lord and Reske had an office in Denver across from Union Station. When the pandemic took hold, they began working from home. “That downtown office became an expensive mailbox,” Lord said. In September 2020, Form Works relocated to Harrison Avenue in Leadville. Now, they split their time between Leadville and Denver, maintaining projects locally and statewide.
Historic preservation, an architectural practice meant to restore and rehabilitate historic buildings, applies to structures that are more than 50 years old. Oftentimes, once a business venture has run its course, a building is abandoned and exposed to the forces of Mother Nature. Historic preservation seeks to restore such buildings, some of which hold historic value, and repurpose them.
Currently Form Works is involved with a project at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building at 721 Harrison Ave., where the Melanzana Lab and Leadvelo Bicicasa are located.
Like with other projects, Lord and Reske began with a building assessment. They looked inside and out, up and down and generated a list of things that the building required to be safe and functional, including drainage system repair. The building owners submitted applications to the State Historical Fund and eventually got funding to do the repairs, which are ongoing.
Lord appreciates the story that accompanies the Odd Fellows building. The Odd Fellows, a fraternal order whose moto was “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan,” played an important role in Leadville more than a century ago. Among other services, they helped miners and their families with insurance claims.
Additional projects that Form Works has been involved in include the North London Mill on the east side of the Mosquito Pass where Lord and Reske are transforming the old structure into a backcountry hut. The company worked on the Herald Democrat’s building after the newspaper’s owner received a grant to renovate the historic structure. And Lord is also active with the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
For Lord, her favorite project was working on the Colorado State Capitol. During the project, she couldn’t believe that she was able to work on the iconic building. For Reske, her favorite project the Heritage Museum in Crested Butte. The building started as a blacksmith shop, then a hardware store, then a gas station before the community adopted it as their museum, their artifact. The project speaks warmly to how a community can repurpose a building, said Reske.
Form Works offers several services from assessments to full design and construction administration. They work with grant funds from the State Historical Fund and the Department of Local Affairs, as well as private owners. The best way to contact Form Works is via email at natalie@formworksdesigngroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.