Lake County Intermediate School art teacher Amanda Good held a variety of art classes outside throughout the fall semester, teaching students how to use pine cones, rocks and aspen leaves to create pieces of art. The project was inspired by Andy Goldsworthy, a British artist known for working with items found in nature.
In lieu of the annual “Forest Gallery Walk,” Good has created a virtual slide show of her students’ nature-inspired artwork. A slide show of students’ finished pieces is now available on the Lake County School District website at www.lakecountyschools.net.
