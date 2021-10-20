Colorado Mountain College and the National Ski Areas Association are providing free online education for lift mechanics who wish to expand their skillsets and supplement existing educational opportunities.
Each of the 10 online courses are designed to be completed by individual lift mechanics, allowing them to learn at their own pace and select topics that they need the most. Topics covered include basic rigging, AC motor basics, hydraulic diagrams, diagrams and blueprints and more.
The online curriculum is available to National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) members and their employees at resorts across the country. As of late September, Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and NSAA have provided online training to 119 domestic and international ski areas.
The curriculum is made possible by presenting sponsor Leitner-Poma and partnership sponsors Doppelmayr and the Rocky Mountain Lift Association.
For more information and to register for the CMC/NSAA lift maintenance program, visit https://nsaa.org/lifteducation. CMC offers a wide variety of certificates and degrees including ski area operations and ski and snowboard business. Learn more at https://coloradomtn.edu.
