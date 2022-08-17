2022 Leadville 10K Run Results
Place
Name
M/F
Age
Time
City
1
Wyatt McGuire
M
26
35:07
Boulder
2
Eric Hamel
M
25
36:40
Enumclaw, WA
3
Chris Johnson
M
35
37:29
Evergreen
4
Jack Setser
M
22
38:03
Alamosa
5
JP Giblin
M
28
39:36
Boulder
6
Jason Lyon
M
18
39:46
Aurora
7
Cory Gilbert
M
15
40:22
Arvada
8
Cody Logan
M
28
41:14
Oakland
9
Branden Schaff
M
23
41:23
Colorado Springs
10
Sean McCullough
M
25
41:31
Dallas, TX
11
Annie Dube
F
30
41:51
Golden
12
Daniel Harper
M
40
42:39
Phoenix, AZ
13
Jonathan Norloff
M
35
42:56
Westminster
14
Jason Bartley
M
24
43:32
Boulder
15
Corey Kallembach
M
33
43:41
Longmont
19
Rodney Merimon
M
29
44:31
Leadville
24
Lorenzo Antonio Raudales
M
39
45:06
Leadville
29
Marvin Sandoval
M
44
46:51
Leadville
49
Wesley Sandoval
M
45
49:15
Leadville
64
Paul Mueller
M
34
51:24
Leadville
95
Joseph Kolarik
M
26
54:35
Leadville
96
Tim Schardein
M
53
54:38
Leadville
118
Louis Murphy
M
37
55:49
Leadville
141
Mark Bennett
M
48
57:07
Leadville
144
Jolene Sandoval
F
47
57:21
Leadville
165
Paul Ablonczy
M
30
58:30
Twin Lakes
169
Terell Sandoval
M
23
58:39
Leadville
205
Marty Regan
M
59
1:01:24
Leadville
215
Claire Skeen
F
29
1:02:00
Leadville
230
Alison Sandoval
F
42
1:03:11
Leadville
239
Bryce Ehrlich
M
33
1:03:50
Leadville
273
Kinga Michalska
F
28
1:06:13
Leadville
