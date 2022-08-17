2022 Leadville 10K Run Results

Place

Name

M/F

Age

Time 

City

1

Wyatt McGuire

M

26

35:07

Boulder

2

Eric Hamel

M

25

36:40

Enumclaw, WA

3

Chris Johnson

M

35

37:29

Evergreen

4

Jack Setser

M

22

38:03

Alamosa

5

JP Giblin

M

28

39:36

Boulder

6

Jason Lyon

M

18

39:46

Aurora

7

Cory Gilbert

M

15

40:22

Arvada

8

Cody Logan

M

28

41:14

Oakland

9

Branden Schaff

M

23

41:23

Colorado Springs

10

Sean McCullough

M

25

41:31

Dallas, TX

11

Annie Dube

F

30

41:51

Golden

12

Daniel Harper

M

40

42:39

Phoenix, AZ

13

Jonathan Norloff

M

35

42:56

Westminster

14

Jason Bartley

M

24

43:32

Boulder

15

Corey Kallembach

M

33

43:41

Longmont

19

Rodney Merimon

M

29

44:31

Leadville

24

Lorenzo Antonio Raudales

M

39

45:06

Leadville

29

Marvin Sandoval

M

44

46:51

Leadville

49

Wesley Sandoval

M

45

49:15

Leadville

64

Paul Mueller

M

34

51:24

Leadville

95

Joseph Kolarik

M

26

54:35

Leadville

96

Tim Schardein

M

53

54:38

Leadville

118

Louis Murphy

M

37

55:49

Leadville

141

Mark Bennett

M

48

57:07

Leadville

144

Jolene Sandoval

F

47

57:21

Leadville

165

Paul Ablonczy

M

30

58:30

Twin Lakes

169

Terell Sandoval

M

23

58:39

Leadville

205

Marty Regan

M

59

1:01:24

Leadville

215

Claire Skeen

F

29

1:02:00

Leadville

230

Alison Sandoval

F

42

1:03:11

Leadville

239

Bryce Ehrlich

M

33

1:03:50

Leadville

273

Kinga Michalska

F

28

1:06:13

Leadville

