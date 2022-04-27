Lake County High School graduating seniors were awarded scholarships from local organizations during an awards ceremony held last week in the high school’s gym. The presenters, including multiple families and organizations like Ski Cooper, Colorado Mountain College and the Life Time Foundation awarded about $650,000 to the high school’s senior class. Some individual students received more than $100,000 over a number of years.

