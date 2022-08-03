The Tabor Opera House hosted its Summer Celebración on July 31, complete with a block party and Latin music performances.
The outdoor gathering started at noon and featured face painting, life-size Jenga and Connect Four, and food and drinks provided by local vendors and community leaders, as well as giant skeleton and bird puppets made by musician and visual artist Adolfo Romero.
The first musical performance was Leadville’s own Bicicasa Basement Boys, a Latin-based funk rock trio led by Rafael Millan-Garcia on the drums.
The music continued with Xicanx and funk band Los Mocochetes, from Denver, who wrapped up the afternoon with their interactive show, which encouraged the crowd to dance. The group invited kids in the audience to join them on stage and celebrate at the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.