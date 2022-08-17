More than 1,500 cyclists raced across the sky in this year’s Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB event.
Riders ranged from 18 to 75 years old and represented all 50 states and 18 countries, with 47 Leadville locals in the mix. The participants tackled more than 2,000 feet of elevation gain, peaking at 12,424 feet on Columbine Pass.
Keegan Swenson and Hannah Otto took first place in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively.
Swenson, 28, from Heber City, Utah, defended his first place men’s title with a time of 6:01:01, 11 minutes faster than last year.
“I love it here,” said Swenson, reflecting on his second win on the Leadville course. “It’s definitely become one of my favorite places the last couple years, so I’m always happy to come back.”
Swenson rode with Howard Grotts and Alexey Vermeulen along Columbine, but halfway up the pass he said he slowly pulled away, traveling smart and at his own pace.
Once he was riding alone and ahead of everyone, Swenson stayed on the gas but could mentally chill out a bit before crossing the finish line.
John Gaston, 35, from Aspen, finished behind Swenson for second place at 6:15:30. Grotts, 29, from Durango, finished right behind, securing third place with a time of 6:16:18.
Otto, 26, from Salt Lake City, Utah, took first in the women’s division at 7:25:11.
Going into the race Otto’s goal was simply to podium, so she said it was really exciting when she found herself contending for the win. “I think leaving myself open to any possibility is what really served me well out there,” she told the Herald.
Otto, who has ridden bikes since the age of nine, said she always dreamed of racing in Leadville, but never thought she’d win altogether. “It’s something I think I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Two-time women’s division winner Rose Grant, 39, from Columbia Falls, Montana, finished second behind Otto at 7:29:37. Haley Smith, 28, from Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada, took third with a time of 7:41:53.
Rach McBride, 44, from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, won the nonbinary division with a time of 7:57:59.
In the women’s para division, Hannah Raymond, 36, from Longmont, took first with a time of 10:56:48. Megan Fisher, 39, from Missoula, Montana, took second at 11:41:30.
Willie Stewart, 61, from Boise, Idaho, finished first in the men’s para division with a time of 10:52:44. Anthony Lee, 49, from Colorado Springs, finished second at 11:41:43. Jeff Glasbrenner, 49, from Little Rock, Arkansas, came in third with a time of 12:03:08.
The Leadville Trail 100 MTB is the fourth event in the Life Time Grand Prix series presented by Mazda, which is a series of six iconic off-road events with 60 of the nation’s best cyclists.
Swenson and Otto are among several Leadville Trail 100 MTB finishers competing in the series, with Swenson currently leading the men’s division.
The Life Time Grand Prix will pay out a $250,000 purse prize to the top 10 athletes based on highest cumulative points following the sixth and final race of the series, the Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda on Oct. 22 in Arkansas and Missouri.
Leadville’s next race this summer will be the legendary Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva on Aug. 20 and 21.
