More than 1,500 cyclists raced across the sky in this year’s Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB event. 

Riders ranged from 18 to 75 years old and represented all 50 states and 18 countries, with 47 Leadville locals in the mix. The participants tackled more than 2,000 feet of elevation gain, peaking at 12,424 feet on Columbine Pass. 

