The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On July 1, deputies responded to a report of a male being threatened by another male in the Half Moon area. The parties accused each other of using inappropriate language and walking through each other’s camp sites. No charges were filed.
— On July 2, deputies responded to Moose Haven Apartments on report of a burglary.
— On July 2, deputies performed a traffic stop on U.S. 24 for a traffic violation. Joseph Vasko, 28, of Commerce City was cited for speeding.
— On July 2, a deputy issued a citation to James Kleager, 46, of Grand Junction for speeding.
— On July 3, a deputy issued a citation to Paul Dal-Pozzo, 45, of Denver for running the stop sign at Mt. View Drive and Poplar Street.
— On July 3, a party arrived at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to report a cold theft of property equaling $6,000.
— On July 4, deputies responded to an altercation at the Maid of Erin Campground. Ruben Pacheco, 53, and Robert Pacheco, 56, of Leadville were charged with trespassing.
— On July 4, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near U.S. 24 and the Roadway Inn for a traffic violation. Kayla Armstrong, 25, of Broomfield was cited for speeding.
— On July 5, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male on U.S. 82 and C.R. 24C. Eric Birchfield of Aurora was arrested for felony DUI, open alcoholic container in vehicle and driving without an interlock device installed.
— On July 7, deputies responded to a report of people revving engines and possibly drinking in Lake Fork Trailer Park. While Brian Martinez, 21, of Leadville was being issued a citation for open containers, he drove away and ended up in a single vehicle accident on U.S. 24. Martinez was charged with vehicular eluding, reckless driving and possessing open alcoholic beverage containers in a vehicle.
— On July 7, deputies responded to a report of someone passing in a double yellow and following a vehicle too closely. Heriberto Albarran-Caro of Leadville was cited for expired registration.
— On July 10, deputies issued a citation to Tyler Pond, 29, of Colorado Springs for speeding.
— On July 10, a deputy responded to possible harassment/stalking at Eagle’s Nest Apartments. The suspect was in Grand Junction at the time of arrival.
— On July 10, a deputy responded to a domestic call at dispersed camping near C.R. 48. Donald Wade, 65, of Parker was taken into custody and charged with third degree assault, harassment and domestic violence.
— On July 13, a deputy was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief, trespassing and harassment at Mountain View West. It was reported to the deputy that there have been several criminal incidents that are not being reported at the trailer park.
— On July 14, deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief around Turquoise Lake. Julien Martin of Leadville was arrested for DUI.
— On July 14, a deputy was dispatched to a theft and property damage report at Mt. Massive Golf Course. Keys were stolen out of golf course machines and a car’s headlight was broken. There are no suspects at this time.
— On July 16, a deputy responded to Mountain Peaks Motel on a stalking report. Juan Vega, 39, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
— On July 16, the sheriff received a report of criminal mischief at Mountain View East after the tires and gas tank of a vehicle were ruptured. There are no suspects at this time.
— On July 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24. Stephen Barela, 24, of Eagle County was issued a citation for speeding.
— On July 17, a deputy issued a speeding citation to Ricky Casados, 53, of Leadville.
— On July 17, deputies issued a speeding citation to Matthew Kusar, 29, of Leadville.
— On July 17, deputies responded to a REDDI report on Colo. 91 for an intoxicated driver. Lanier Jovan, 29, of Platteville was arrested for DUI, failure to present evidence of insurance, failure to drive in a single lane and displaying fictitious plates.
— On July 18, deputies and the Leadville Police Department responded to an intoxicated party on Mount Evans Drive. Elisa Martinez, 25, of Leadville was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
— On July 18, deputies issued a speeding citation to Arden Morley, 68, of Fort Bend, Texas.
— On July 23, deputies responded to East 13th Street on a report of a sexual assault. Mark Martinez, 60, of Leadville was arrested for sexual assault on a child.
— On July 24, deputies responded to a domestic violence located in Mt. View East. David Dominguez, 37, of Leadville was issued a warrant for his arrest.
— On July 27, deputies and the Leadville Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance on Hwy 300. A juvenile was charged with DUI, driving under restraint, failing to report an accident and accident involving damage.
— On July 29, deputies responded to a report of dogs that had been barking for several hours on Comstock Court.
— On July 29, deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic violence in Pan Ark Subdivision. Upon further investigation, it was decided that no crime was committed.
— On July 31, deputies responded to a report of road rage. After investigation, it was learned that the suspect passed the victim on a double yellow and followed the victim home. The suspect hit the victim’s car with a metal bar after the victim went inside. The case is currently under investigation.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
