Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, March 25
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m. — Tech Help Class at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Learn to use your smart phone! Class limited to four. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, March 26
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5:30 p.m. — Friday Night Dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, March 27
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-4 p.m. — Cell Phone Photography. Learn key elements of cell phone photography and videography with Steve Sunday. $25 fee. Go to apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec and search for Activity #532.
Sunday, March 28
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, March 29
8:45 a.m.-noon — “WE Write” March writing session sponsored by the Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange. Visit www.ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar for details.
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, March 30
9-10:30 a.m. — The Future of Work - Trends and Strategies free webinar. Contact the Lake County Colorado Workforce Center office at 719-486-2428 or CDLE_Leadville_WFC@state.co.us for registration information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners work session with the Lake County Board of Review. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, March 31
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
7:30 p.m. — Regular Elks Lodge meeting, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
Thursday, April 1
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — State of the Community. A community Zoom event discussing 2020 challenges and successes and 2021 goals. Visit www.lakecountycommunityfund.org for Zoom information and more details.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers monthly meeting. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — High Altitude Vegetable Gardening and Seed Starting Workshop: Virtual Session. Visit the library website at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/upcoming for details and Zoom link.
7 p.m. - Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
