The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Leadville Police Department executed a warrant on suspicion of drug possession and trafficking Sunday morning at 424 East Eighth Street in Leadville.
Sixteen law enforcement officers from the two agencies arrived at the house on Leadville’s east side to serve the warrant.
After receiving reports of suspicious activity at the residence, and following up with evidence-gathering and surveillance, LCSO determined probable cause for filing for the warrant August 8 for suspicion of possession and distribution of narcotics, Sheriff Amy Reyes said.
LCSO arrested seven Leadville residents: Kevin Woods, 37, on criminal possession of a financial device; James Woods, 62, on possession of a controlled substance; Brantley Joel on assault on a police officer; Fawn Weich, 29, on possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device and a marijuana offense; Michael Mounce, 38, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a marijuana offense; Joshua Auten, 49, on a marijuana offense; and Patrick Schwendner, 38, on a marijuana offense.
Inside the house, deputies found heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, and pharmaceutical drugs, Undersheriff Jacob Freidenberger added.
Reyes and one LCSO deputy were injured during the raid.
The house, which was found in a state of disrepair, is likely to be condemned by the fire marshal, who was on scene late Sunday morning documenting the property, Reyes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.