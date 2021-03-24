Earlier this month, the City of Leadville and Lake County Government received a $40,000 award from Colorado Department of Transportation to conduct a local transit needs study. In addition to the award, the city and county will each contribute $5,000.
Commissioner Kayla Marcella, who helped secure the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) grant, said that while past efforts have been made to address the area’s regional transit needs — meaning travel from county to county — the local transit needs of those who live and work in Leadville and Lake County have gone unanswered.
In 2009, a similar study, funded by an earlier CDOT grant, was conducted to determine regional transit needs. Eventually, transit lines like the Lake County Link, which connects Leaville to Copper Mountain and Frisco, and other already existing lines were developed to bridge the gap between Lake County and other counties.
“But this is about figuring out how we connect this community,” said Mayor Greg Labbe, who added that the city and county have been working for nearly two years to address local transit barriers.
The county applied for the grant in April 2020 after a meeting with other Colorado stakeholders who saw public transportation as an issue, including Mountain Valley Developmental Services and the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments. However, CDOT’s grant funding, much of which flows from the federal government through CDOT and into local communities, was put on hold for nearly a year because of COVID-19, Marcella said.
Now, having secured the grant, Marcella said the transit study will roll out sometime this summer. The grant will only pay for data collection, meaning the county’s first steps will be to hire a third party consulting firm to determine what exactly the area’s local transit needs are.
Marcella said that process will include studying transit systems in other cities and counties, working with local organizations like Lake County Build a Generation and Full Circle of Lake County, and surveying community groups that have particular difficulty accessing transportation, like the area’s Latino, senior and workforce populations.
Karla Adler, who identifies as Latina and works as the resource and advocacy manager for Full Circle, said that the issue of public transit is an ongoing struggle that dates back to when she and her family moved to Leadville in 1994.
Adler said her parents used to hitchhike to and from Copper Mountain and Frisco every day for their jobs. And while she recognizes transit to Summit County has improved, she said it is still not uncommon to see families and children walking into Leadville along busy highways from the manufactured home parks on the outskirts of town.
Though Full Circle has three passenger vans that can fit up to 15 people, Adler said that the vehicles do not meet the organization’s transportation needs. She said she often volunteers to give people rides to the grocery store, health care appointments and child care, and that she is listed as an emergency contact who is authorized to pick up children whose parents don’t have access to transportation.
Adler added that reliable public transit would lead to more Latino inclusivity in downtown Leadville, especially during popular events.
“Public transit has been on politicians’ list for some time,” said Adler. “But I don’t think it’s on a list of their priorities.”
