The Lake County Recreation Department is commissioning Colorado consulting firms SE Group and Ballard King and Associates to help develop a community survey and recreation master plan in an effort to identify the recreation needs and priorities of Lake County citizens.
The planning phase comes at a time of increased demand for recreation programming and facilities among Lake County’s growing population, and when existing facilities are deteriorating after years of deferred maintenance, according to Commissioner Kayla Marcella, who added that the closing of the Lake County Aquatic Center earlier this year highlighted the need for a recreation master plan.
“This effort is definitely overdue,” said Lake County Recreation Department (LCRD) Director Amber Magee. “Essentially, the plan will serve as a holistic document that is guiding the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and recreation staff when it comes to decision making. Some facilities we’ve outgrown and others are falling apart. These won’t be quick, immediate fixes, but we need an overall plan with action items and specific objectives so we can start addressing these issues in a meaningful way.”
While there is currently a recreation master plan in place, the document was written in 2002 and does not address the county’s swelling population and increased demand for recreation facilities. Since beginning in her role with LCRD 10 years ago, Magee said several recreation groups in Lake County have either formed or grown and are seeking more space for their activities. In addition, youth programs, some of which began with parent volunteers, have recently fallen on the shoulders of LCRD.
Last winter, LCRD, which offers youth, adult and senior programming, nearly tripled the use of winter recreation facilities like the Huck Finn Ice Rink and Dutch Henry Tubing Hill, according to Magee. Recreation leagues like adult volleyball now have more than one season each year, and Ice Palace Park is consistently booked for weekend use. Other recreation groups like the Cloud City Curling Club and the Cloud City Mountain Sports have also grown substantially and are seeking a space they can call home.
But as recreation in Lake County increases, the county’s facilities are aging. Along with the Lake County Aquatic Center, which closed in April due to a costly leak and a myriad of other issues, Magee said other facilities are also in need of maintenance, including the Huck Finn Tennis Courts, which are due for resurfacing, and the synthetic turf sports field on McWethy Drive, which may need expensive maintenance in a year or two.
“The need to get these spaces fixed up is huge,” said Marcella. “But we don’t want to put future boards in the position we are in where years of deferred maintenance results in us having to close these facilities. The fixes we make need to be thoughtful and they need to last. That’s why this planning is so important.”
LCRD has not set a timeline for when the master plan will be in place, but Magee said the first step is implementing a community survey, which will ask general questions about recreation habits and specific questions regarding facilities like the aquatic center. “Recreation has changed over the last few years,” said Magee, who added that recreationists are shifting from indoor to outdoor activities. “We need to collect as much data as we can to gauge what the community’s priorities are.”
Funding for survey and development of the master plan will cost about $99,000. Magee said LCRD is paying for the plan mostly through the department’s general fund, which has amassed savings after the aquatic center closed. Magee is also pursuing grant funding through Freeport McMoRan and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The director added that the plan will help improve transparency between LCRD and the public on how recreation dollars are spent.
Meanwhile, a group called Pb Swims, which is comprised of Lake County residents who are raising money for an aquatic center, has issued a survey of their own. Pb Swims leader Jane Harelson said the survey, which asks questions about pool location, funding mechanisms for a new pool and community impact of the aquatic center’s closure, has received a breadth of responses that Pb Swims intends to relay to BOCC.
“We want a pool and we want it now,” said Harrelson. “Before it closed, our pool served as a place for education, integration, rehabilitation and recreation. Kids need to learn how to swim, especially here where the lake water is too cold to practice. The social and educational benefits of quality recreational spaces are too great to put off any longer.”
