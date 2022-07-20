Leadville artist Marley Seifert and DJ Diego Gonzalez (diegonxi) are hosting an evening of art and dance music on the roof of Treeline Kitchen on July 30.
Sunset Sessions, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will feature a breathtaking view of the Sawatch Range at sunset, a sight not to be missed. Guests are also encouraged to purchase beverages downstairs in the bar.
Seifert, a Leadville artist of five years who is originally from Cañon City, will display a collection of mountain art inspired by Lake County’s peaks. She added that many of the pieces she selected are older ones that haven’t been available in the past.
Lately Seifert said she’s been garnering inspiration in the mountains, hiking, cycling and making the most of Leadville’s short but sweet summer.
Gonzalez, originally from Caracas, Venezuela, has lived in Leadville for nearly two years. He started DJing about five years ago and has performed previously in Austin, Texas, where he lived before moving to Leadville. Locally he has mixed at Before & After, but this is his first official show in Leadville this year.
Although Gonzalez typically plays a wide variety of music, Sunset Sessions will feature groovy, upbeat dance jams.
“We’re both really excited for this event,” said Gonzalez, who wants to host similar events with a fundraising aspect going forward. “This is our way of showing love for the community, and we hope everyone has a great time.”
