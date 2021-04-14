Joel Cage, a former Leadville Police Department officer, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after reaching a plea agreement in Lake County District Court last month.
The settlement comes almost two years after Cage was arrested for attempting to break into his ex-wife’s house and three years after Cage was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for driving under the influence (DUI). Cage worked as an investigator for LCSO at the time of his DUI arrest; he resigned shortly after.
On March 29, Cage pled guilty to criminal mischief and domestic violence in association with his 2019 arrest. The former law enforcement officer also pled guilty to second degree official misconduct for driving while ability impaired as a public servant in 2018.
A third case involving two counts of bail bond violations was dismissed as part of Cage’s plea agreement.
In addition to probation, Cage is expected to complete a domestic violence evaluation and counseling, if appropriate after evaluation, as well as eight hours of community service.
