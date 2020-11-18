In the fall of 2021, the Lake County School District expects to open its new pre-kindergarten through second grade building. This building is located just north of the current West Park Elementary site.
West Park Elementary was built in 1962-1963 when the town of Climax was moved to Leadville and the resulting increase in students exceeded the capacity of Margaret A. Pitts Elementary. The new building will also house The Center Early Childhood Program. The Center opened its doors in 1988 to bring child care, preschool, and family services together.
The district is exploring whether the Leadville community wishes to re-name the new facility. An initial survey was conducted last month which identified that a single name for the whole building was preferred.
Keeping the current name of West Park Elementary was favored, but the name Lake County Elementary also received considerable support because this name might better represent the whole community that the building serves.
The building-naming committee decided to conduct a second survey to gather more data from the community. The survey will close at noon on Dec. 15. Data from the survey will be used to support a name recommendation to the Lake County School District Board of Education, which will make the final naming decision.
The survey can be found in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2LQXL9. The survey can be found in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMZ2HQ6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.