The Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) plans to build 12 affordable mortgaged housing units at the Railyard and hopes to have them move-in ready by the end of 2023.
CHT is a private nonprofit affordable housing developer that operates as a community land trust in Chaffee County. This means it provides permanently affordable housing units by acquiring and holding the land in perpetuity for the benefit of the community, ensuring it will always remain affordable for low income homebuyers.
The units will have a condo feel and are divided between two buildings, with the number of bedrooms in each unit ranging from one to three.
CHT Executive Director Read McCulloch estimates that each of these new housing units will cost anywhere from the low $200,000s to low $300,000s, depending on the size. The project’s total cost will be around $4 million.
The buildings will sit on the .59-acre parcel of land donated to the Leadville Urban Renew Authority (LURA) by Railyard developers as a result of negoatioations that have been ongoing for years.
Once LURA owned the land, Mayor Greg Labbe said the group decided to send requests for proposals out to see what developers might be interested in building there.
LURA had affordable housing in mind, and therefore selected CHT a few months ago. “I think CHT had a vision that will work best for that piece of land,” said Labbe.
Now the city is passing the torch off to CHT and will not be responsible for housing construction or maintenance on the housing units, said Labbe, which are currently in their design phase.
Despite the homes being in the planning stages, McCulloch encourages any interested buyers to start the application process now, as it can take anywhere from several months to years to clean up credit and qualify for a mortgage.
To prequalify for a CHT home, an applicant must be a resident who has lived or worked in either Chaffee or Lake County for at least one year before closing on the home (which would be around December next year, if all goes according to plan).
Applicants are also not allowed to own another home, whether it’s a rental, investment or partial homeownership, at the time of closing.
Combined total household gross income for applicants may not exceed 100 percent of area median income.
In addition to meeting these prequalifications, interested homebuyers need to qualify for a mortgage, said McCulloch. Fortunately, the housing trust has resources in place to help new homeowners navigate this process.
CHT’s Homeownership Program Director Claudia Palzkill helps people from the first phone call they make all the way to closing, said McCulloch. Her services include teaching homebuyer education and household budgeting classes, as well as addressing bad credit history.
As someone who is bilingual, Palzkill also helps CHT connect to people who are historically underserved when it comes to housing, particularly Spanish speakers, said McCulloch.
“We really want to bridge that gap to make sure that everyone has an equitable opportunity to buy a home,” he said.
CHT can also help out once the application process is complete and it’s time to close on a home by providing up to 100 percent financing.
“We ask for homebuyers to have one percent down, but we can do up to zero percent down if someone needs to do that,” said McCulloch. “So it’s not your typical mortgage where you have to save a bunch of money to put a down payment. We’re able to provide that.”
CHT is working on a first-come, first-served basis, said McCulloch. Once someone qualifies for a mortgage, they can begin contrcting for one of the units.
For Labbe, it’s exciting to see these new housing units coming to fruition after years of planning. “We’ve been putting the pieces in place for a long time,” he said. “What we didn’t have was the piece of land and the ability to do something with it.”
