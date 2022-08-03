The Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) plans to build 12 affordable mortgaged housing units at the Railyard and hopes to have them move-in ready by the end of 2023. 

CHT is a private nonprofit affordable housing developer that operates as a community land trust in Chaffee County. This means it provides permanently affordable housing units by acquiring and holding the land in perpetuity for the benefit of the community, ensuring it will always remain affordable for low income homebuyers. 

