The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On October 20, deputies were notified of a money theft on Mt. Elbert Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On October 22, deputies responded to a report of a female who was damaging property at the Rodeway Inn. The female was connected with mental health services.
— On October 22, deputies arrested Rudolfo Perez-Aguilera, 26, of Leadville on an active warrant.
— On October 24, deputies responded to a vehicle versus animal accident on U.S. 24. The man involved in the accident was okay.
— On October 24, deputies responded to a report of theft from a property on Mt. Massive Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On October 25, deputies and LPD officers responded to domestic violence in progress on Mt. Lincoln Drive. Mikhaila Builta, 23, of Leadville was arrested for felony menacing, assault on a peace officer and domestic violence.
— On October 28, deputies responded to a report of people shooting elk from U.S. 24. A deer was found that had been shot in the back right leg and had to be put down. The case was turned over the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
— On October 29, two individuals reported a violation of a protection order. The case is currently under investigation.
— On October 30, deputies assisted the Vail Police Department on a dispatch for multiple stolen vehicles that were headed towards Leadville.
— On October 31, deputies were dispatched on a report of a violated protection order. Jose Galarza-Marquez, 22, of Leadville was arrested.
— On November 2, deputies were responded to a call of an accidental discharge of a firearm. The investigation found the shell wedged in a wall; no one was hurt.
— On November 2, Francisco Perez-Aguilera, 23, of Leadville turned himself into Lake County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant.
— On November 2, deputies took a walk-in report about two individuals who are being told they need to be evicted. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 2, deputies responded to a verbal dispute between juveniles regarding a tobacco product.
— On November 2, deputies responded to a call of property theft and vandalism on Mount Massive Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 3, deputies received a report of a stolen bike which was later seen for sale on social media. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 3, deputies responded to a 911 hang up. Zachariah Mitchell, 35, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence, violation of protection order and obstruction of a cellular device.
— On November 4, deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Colo. 91. A body was found inside the vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 4, deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call on West 12th Street. The party was placed on a medical hold.
— On November 7, deputies were dispatched to St. Vincent Health after two people sustained injuries from trying to break up a fight between two dogs.
— On November 7, deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the Safeway parking lot. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 8, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in progress. Dalton Hobbs, 25, of Texas was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, third degree assault and false imprisonment.
— On November 9, deputies arrested a Yolanda Lacome, 34, of Leadville for drug and weapon possession charges.
— On November 10, deputies received report of a possible kidnapping and sexual assault. The case is still under investigation.
— On November 11, deputies responded to a vehicle versus deer accident. There were no injuries.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
