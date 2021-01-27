One hundred participants skied in the Cooper Cup last Friday. The race marked one of the first outdoor, group events in recent months.
The Lake County Middle School and High School Alpine racing teams took advantage of the opportunity, treating the race like a warm up for competition races coming.
Skiers raced a Grand Slalom course in good weather. Gwen Ramsey, of Salida, placed first in the morning and afternoon run. Lake County High School (LCHS) student and 2020 Colorado Skimeister Champion Matthew Cairns placed second in both runs. Cassidy Gillis, another LCHS skier, placed third in both events.
The LCHS Alpine team raced in Aspen and Summit County on Wednesday after the Herald’s publication deadline. The middle school Alpine team will head to Keystone Ski Resort on Friday to race Summit Middle School and the Vail Mountain School. Both teams faced delays in competition this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2021 Cooper Cup Morning Run Results
Place/Name Time
1 Gwen Ramsey 56.35
2 Matthew Cairns 57.85
3 Cassidy Gillis 59.58
4 Jace Peters 1:02.72
5 Kristin Brownson 1:02.99
6 Michaela Main 1:03.58
7 Lucia Zettler 1:03.72
8 Sabrina Hurwitz 1:04.09
9 Layah Foley 1:05.23
10 Andy Hofer 1:05.28
11 Gemma Nagel 1:07.44
12 Josiah Horning 1:08.25
13 Keira King 1:08.27
14 Emily Charles 1:08.44
15 Jacob Cairns 1:08.82
16 Maya Nagel 1:09.39
17 Kevin King 1:09.48
18 Barry Zande Vande 1:10.08
19 Annie McFee 1:10.82
20 Aaron Peyrouse 1:11.04
21 Neve Pierce 1:11.62
22 Logan Charles 1:11.67
23 Ella Bullock 1:12.02
24 Gabbie Tait 1:12.50
25 Clara Kirr 1:13.13
26 Avery Milne 1:13.50
27 Wilson Anderson 1:13.67
28 Jason Stauch 1:14.44
29 Ruby Riecken 1:14.87
30 Susie Bullock 1:15.47
31 Finnley Stanek 1:16.39
32 Lily Leddington 1:17.07
33 Chloe King 1:17.08
34 Helen Fiedler 1:17.42
35 Max Fiedler 1:17.91
36 Adam J. Trujillo 1:18.89
37 Indigo Olsen 1:18.98
38 Jack Baker 1:19.33
39 Richard Moutoux 1:20.32
40 Rick Nooft 1:20.34
2021 Cooper Cup Afternoon Run Results
Place/Name Time
1 Gwen Ramsey 55.59
2 Matthew Cairns 58.53
4 Cassidy Gillis 1:00.33
4 Sabrina Hurwitz 1:02.24
5 Andy Hofer 1:03.41
6 Kristin Brownson 1:03.63
7 Jace Peters 1:03.79
8 Lucia Zettler 1:05.14
9 Layah Foley 1:05.28
10 Peter Kelley 1:06.61
11 Gemma Nagel 1:06.99
12 Josiah Horning 1:08.64
13 Aaron Peyrouse 1:08.78
14 Maya Nagel 1:09.21
15 Kiera King 1:09.41
16 Emily Charles 1:09.77
17 Avery Milne 1:10.03
18 Susie Bullock 1:10.29
19 Jacob Cairns 1:10.96
20 Annie McFee 1:11.03
21 Neve Pierce 1:11.51
22 Wilson Anderson 1:12.30
23 Clara Kirr 1:12.38
24 Gabbie Tait 1:13.71
25 Lily Leddington 1:14.19
26 Chloe King 1:14.61
27 Finnley Stanek 1:14.97
28 Charles Logan 1:15.09
29 Max Fiedler 1:15.30
30 Helen Fiedler 1:16.49
31 Ella Bullock 1:17.58
32 Richard Moutoux 1:18.12
33 Indigo Olsen 1:18.32
34 Adam J. Trujillo 1:18.71
35 Jeff Bell 1:19.65
36 Amara Olsen 1:19.65
37 Marc Dresen 1:19.70
38 Sheleg Tal 1:20.29
39 Jack Baker 1:20.50
40 Troy Baker 1:20.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.