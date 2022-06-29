To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, June 30
10 a.m. — Brunch on the new Lake County Senior Center deck, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, July 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Steve Weeks Music Concert at Ice Palace Park, East 11th Street and Harrison Avenue. All community members are invited to join library staff at Ice Palace Park for a super fun family-friendly performance by award-winning songwriter Steve Weeks. An open mic will follow the concert. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
4-4:30 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
6-10 p.m. — Open Mic Night at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Each performer/group will receive two free drinks. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.goldenburro.com/ for details.
7-9 p.m. — The Yak at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. FREIGHT will host two storytellers who will spend 15 minutes on stage regaling the audience with true lived stories on a different topic each month. After the featured stories, a speed round of short five-minute stories will follow from audience members. Tickets are $10 each. July’s theme is “Help!” Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, July 2
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6-10 p.m. — Richard Maas and Friends at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Enjoy the Golden Burro’s Music Series in the Golden Burro’s Brass Ass Saloon. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.facebook.com/goldenburropb/ for details.
Sunday, July 3
1-3 p.m. — Community Market at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Peruse wares made by local artisans. Cocktails and other refreshments will be available for purchase from Tuck & Vittles. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, July 4
**Independence Day**
8:30 a.m. — Firecracker 5K. Walk or run the 5K (3.1-mile) course that starts and finishes in downtown Leadville. The race starts at the corner of Fifth Street and Harrison Avenue, followed by an awards ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Registration cost is $25 for participants 18 and up; participants 17 and under are free. Proceeds benefit youth athletics and recreation. For more information or to register online, visit https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=92526.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
10 a.m. — Fourth of July Parade. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade down Harrison Avenue. Participants will line up at the corner of West Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue before the parade and will walk south down the avenue.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Leadville Regional Airport’s Annual Fourth of July Cookout, 915 C.R. 23. Fly or drive in and celebrate the Fourth of July with free burgers, hot dogs and drinks at the Leadville Regional Airport. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue will host an ice cream social after lunch.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — Birds of Play concert at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $17 each. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Tuesday, July 5
11 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, July 6
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9-11 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food box distribution at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon-1 p.m. — “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Manga & Anime” at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. Join LCPL for a special virtual presentation from LA-based comic book artist, writer and publisher Scott Marcano. Marcano will talk about all things anime and manga, followed by an open Q&A session. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
2 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners 2023 budget work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4-6 p.m. — LEGO Robotics at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
5 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, July 7
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners 2023 budget work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
