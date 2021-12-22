To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Dec. 23
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Dec. 24
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Christmas Eve community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Dec. 25
**Christmas**
Sunday, Dec. 26
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Dec. 27
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
6:30 p.m. — “Leadville: Then and Now” virtual presentation. Irish Network Colorado will host a free presentation discussing the history of and stories from Cloud City with third-generation Leadvillians Kathleen and Michael Fitzsimmons to celebrate the release of Kathleen Fitzsimmons’ book “Leadville: Then and Now II.” Visit https://www.irishnetworkco.com/events for more information and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Dec. 30
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9:30 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
