The Tabor Opera House hosted its second show of the season on July 8 and 9 called “Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt.”
Tabor staff collaborated with nonprofit performance group LuneAseas and guided patrons through all three levels of the opera house. Performers shared stories of the Tabor’s “roaming ghosts” like Oscar Wilde. Treasure chests were hidden throughout the building for participants to find.
The event ended with a performance by LuneAseas members. They told stories of Colorado’s mining past through dance and shadow movements.
A full list of upcoming Tabor Opera House events can be found at taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events.
