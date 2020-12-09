Fee increases at the Lake County Landfill are scheduled to go into effect at the beginning of next year as the county prepares for increased operating costs linked to possible groundwater contamination.
After the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) detected elevated contamination in test wells monitoring water quality near the landfill, the agency warned that future cells will likely need to be lined to prevent further contamination.
The cost of lining the next cell, which will be needed in about three years, is estimated to be around $850,000, according to Public Works Director Michael Irwin.
Accordingly, Lake County Government is preparing for the expenditure by adopting higher fees.
Under the proposed increases, non-compacted trash will cost $20 per cubic yard and compacted trash will cost $35 per cubic yard.
The cost of pre-paid garbage bags, which allow residents to drop off trash at the Community Field collection site, will also increase from $5 to $6 per bag.
The $15 vehicle fee charged automatically upon entry to the landfill is likely to stand.
The last fee increase at the landfill went into effect in 2016, though recycling fees increased in 2019. The higher fees will go into effect January 1, 2021.
Under the proposed increases, the landfill’s revenue would cover the cost of expansion over the next three years, in time for construction of the next cell.
According to Irwin, the choice is between increasing fees or shutting down the landfill.
If the county cannot afford to keep the landfill operating, it would have to become a transfer station that distributes Lake County trash to neighboring landfills, which itself is a more expensive operation, Irwin said.
“If we don’t have a landfill in our own county, that means hauling it to some other county, and fees will be exorbitant for that,” he said.
Historically, Lake County has not been required to line the collection pits that it stores waste in, but the elevated levels of contamination identified by CDPHE mean the operating plan may need to be changed.
While the landfill operating plan accounts for the next 264 years of operation, the possibility of groundwater contamination means that the county will have to adjust it to remain compliant with state mandates.
CDPHE has not mandated the lining of future cells yet, but if test wells show an increase in contaminants from landfill seepage, it is likely that all future cells will need to be lined, Irwin said.
