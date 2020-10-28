The multiple construction projects along U.S. 24 that began this spring and lasted through the summer have come to a close, just in time for winter conditions to hit Leadville.
Over the course of five months, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the project’s primary contractor, United Companies, milled and repaved just under two miles of U.S. 24 through downtown Leadville.
While the resurfacing along Harrison Avenue created much of the traffic disruption in town this summer, Jen Babcock, the CDOT project engineer that oversaw this summer’s work, said the majority of the project’s effort focused on the reconstruction of 88 curb ramps along the same stretch of road that was resurfaced.
The ramps, which would have been left out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act after the resurfacing had the project not replaced them, are meant to increase accessibility for those with mobility challenges.
In addition to the resurfacing and curb ramp improvements, the traffic signal at Sixth Street was replaced and upgraded with newer pedestrian crossing signals.
The new asphalt, which covers the highway between Mountain View Drive and College Road, is expected to maintain the road’s surface for the next 10 years, Babcock said.
Despite setbacks throughout the season due to wildfires and inclement weather, CDOT and United Companies finished on schedule and under the projected budget.
The projects were scheduled to continue through October, though all work was complete by Oct. 16. All told, the project cost $4.3 million of its budgeted $5 million, Babcock said.
