As of Sept. 29, Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) reported 98 confirmed-positive cases of COVID-19 among Lake County residents. This number reflects positive cases from both diagnostic and antibody testing before July 9, and solely diagnostic testing after July 9. Diagnostic testing tests for the virus itself, not antibodies that indicate a person has been previously infected.
The last three positive cases were identified on Sept. 29. LCPHA is currently monitoring seven active cases; all other cases are considered resolved. To date, there have been no fatalities related to COVID-19 in Lake County.
As of Sept. 29, 2,163 COVID-19 tests had been conducted (including 1,301 diagnostic tests and 862 antibody tests) in Lake County.
Lake County currently sits in Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s “Safer Level 2: Concern” category, alongside Summit, Eagle, Pitkin and Chaffee Counties. Park County is in “Safer Level 1: Cautious.”
