Hundreds of cyclists took on the Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB race on Sunday, July 10.
The race started at 8 a.m. at the bottom of Dutch Henry Hill, where cyclists hauled their machines to the top. This was just the beginning of the demanding course, which showcases 8,000 feet of total elevation gain. The 15-mile race started a little later at 9 a.m.
Hannah Reese, 31, from Littleton, finished first in the women’s division of the 50-mile race at 4:54:01. Sarah Horen, 28, from Steamboat Springs, finished second at 5:08:58. Shannon Edson, 42, from Louisville, finished third with a time of 5:13:50.
Jack Odron, 19, from Denver, finished first in the men’s division at 3:35:05. Henry Nelson, 20, from Lawrence, Kansas, finished second with a time of 3:42:38. Nolan Van Harte, 26, from Frisco, finished third at 3:45:39.
Upcoming Leadville Race Series biking events include the Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race from July 29-31 and the 100-mile race on Saturday, Aug. 13.
2022 Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB Results
Place Name M/F Age Time City
1 Jack Odron M 19 3:35:05 Denver
2 Henry Nelson M 20 3:42:38 Lawrence, KS
3 Nolan Van Harte M 26 3:45:39 Frisco
4 Eli Kranefuss M 24 3:48:37 Mill Valley, CA
5 Cody Waite M 43 3:49:33 Morrison
6 Richard Cypress Gorry M 28 3:51:34 Pisgah Forest, NC
7 Dillon McNeill M 20 3:55:09 Papillion, NE
8 Benon Gattis M 21 3:56:12 Gunnison
9 Bucky Schafer M 40 3:57:23 Denver
10 Matt Pike M 25 3:58:50 Boulder
11 Will Surbaugh M 20 4:01:22 Grand Marais, MN
12 Nate Maddox M 25 4:01:56 Boulder
13 Isaac Nagel-Brice M 23 4:06:10 Boulder
14 David Stuart M 33 4:10:59 Leadville
15 Ryan Bennett M 25 4:11:29 Denver
16 Brandon Dyksterhouse M 47 4:11:49 Lafayette
17 Sam Sahli M 27 4:12:01 Boulder
18 Brandon Hanson M 23 4:12:30 Leadville
19 Camden Gillis M 21 4:13:01 Salida
20 Cooper Willsey M 25 4:13:06 Carbondale
21 Daniel Kenney M 37 4:13:11 Denver
22 CJ Wiggins M 20 4:14:30 Pleasant Grove, UT
23 Jaxon Wiggins M 18 4:17:29 Pleasant Grove, UT
24 Ryan Koster M 42 4:17:43 Aspen
25 Mark Wallace M 60 4:18:02 Golden
26 Daniel Harper M 40 4:18:35 Phoenix, AZ
27 Thomas Spannring M 46 4:21:19 Longmont
28 Marvin Sandoval M 44 4:23:33 Leadville
29 Matthew Klick M 46 4:24:05 Dumont
30 Andres Gamboa M 43 4:28:12 San Jose, CRI
31 Craig Konz M 42 4:28:40 Durango
32 Stephen Downey M 38 4:30:03 Boulder
33 Rob Kevwitch M 45 4:30:44 Castle Pines
34 Andrew Biglow M 51 4:31:30 Steamboat Springs
35 Ewen North M 43 4:31:35 Louisville
36 Connor Ryan M 29 8:45:29 Erie
37 Patrick Haneberg M 29 8:45:55 Denver
38 Don Brown M 53 8:46:54 Stamford, CT
39 Kay Borleis F 36 8:49:00 Boulder
40 Neil Kelly M 40 8:50:48 Telluride
41 Mike Teger M 53 8:51:43 Colorado Springs
42 Dustin Kessinger M 38 8:52:37 Parker
43 Jennifer Farmer F 30 8:52:50 Palmer Lake
44 Cameron Mathews M 40 8:52:59 Highlands Ranch
45 Alexander Sayles M 26 8:54:40 Milwaukee, WI
46 Muriel Greening F 38 8:58:04 Broomfield
47 Martin Almazan M 31 8:58:06 Vail
48 Dolan Potts M 38 8:58:51 Salida
49 Noah Allen M 19 8:59:52 Basalt
50 Timothy Barr M 46 8:59:55 Arvada
55 Lelis Gonzalez M 38 9:08:38 Leadville
65 Daniel Polski M 44 9:18:57 Leadville
70 Kevin Schmidt M 38 9:22:06 Leadville
142 Lorenzo Antonio Raudales M 38 10:30:44 Leadville
144 Jolene Sandoval F 47 10:31:04 Leadville
146 Tim Schardein M 53 10:31:38 Leadville
147 Rachel Polski F 40 10:32:09 Leadville
193 Kyle Gibbons M 35 11:09:06 Leadville
209 Taylor Radigan F 35 11:17:43 Leadville
234 Elizabeth Saunders F 33 11:31:47 Leadville
263 Kelsey Marosey F 31 11:57:53 Leadville
272 Jorge Guevara Jr. M 54 12:07:58 Leadville
297 Maja Konieczny F 27 12:35:01 Leadville
306 Mitch Dulleck M 54 12:40:35 Leadville
324 Nobuki Endo M 28 12:57:51 Leadville
349 Stephen Rodgers M 54 13:187:42 Twin Lakes
381 John Scott M 57 13:50:18 Leadville
382 Shana LeNeveu F 52 13:50:19 Leadville
