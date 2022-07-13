Cyclists

Cyclists haul their bikes up Dutch Henry Hill as the Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB race begins.

 Photo by Emma Gadeski

Hundreds of cyclists took on the Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB race on Sunday, July 10.

The race started at 8 a.m. at the bottom of Dutch Henry Hill, where cyclists hauled their machines to the top. This was just the beginning of the demanding course, which showcases 8,000 feet of total elevation gain. The 15-mile race started a little later at 9 a.m.

Hannah Reese, 31, from Littleton, finished first in the women’s division of the 50-mile race at 4:54:01. Sarah Horen, 28, from Steamboat Springs, finished second at 5:08:58. Shannon Edson, 42, from Louisville, finished third with a time of 5:13:50.

Jack Odron, 19, from Denver, finished first in the men’s division at 3:35:05. Henry Nelson, 20, from Lawrence, Kansas, finished second with a time of 3:42:38. Nolan Van Harte, 26, from Frisco, finished third at 3:45:39.

Upcoming Leadville Race Series biking events include the Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race from July 29-31 and the 100-mile race on Saturday, Aug. 13.

2022 Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB Results

Place    Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1    Jack Odron    M    19    3:35:05    Denver

2    Henry Nelson    M    20    3:42:38    Lawrence, KS

3    Nolan Van Harte    M    26    3:45:39    Frisco

4    Eli Kranefuss    M    24    3:48:37    Mill Valley, CA

5    Cody Waite    M    43    3:49:33    Morrison

6    Richard Cypress Gorry    M    28    3:51:34    Pisgah Forest, NC

7    Dillon McNeill    M    20    3:55:09    Papillion, NE

8    Benon Gattis    M    21    3:56:12    Gunnison

9    Bucky Schafer    M    40    3:57:23    Denver

10    Matt Pike    M    25    3:58:50    Boulder

11    Will Surbaugh    M    20    4:01:22    Grand Marais, MN

12    Nate Maddox    M    25    4:01:56    Boulder

13    Isaac Nagel-Brice    M    23    4:06:10    Boulder

14    David Stuart    M    33    4:10:59    Leadville

15    Ryan Bennett    M    25    4:11:29    Denver

16    Brandon Dyksterhouse    M    47    4:11:49    Lafayette

17    Sam Sahli    M    27    4:12:01    Boulder

18    Brandon Hanson    M    23    4:12:30    Leadville

19    Camden Gillis    M    21    4:13:01    Salida

20    Cooper Willsey    M    25    4:13:06    Carbondale

21    Daniel Kenney    M    37    4:13:11    Denver

22    CJ Wiggins    M    20    4:14:30    Pleasant Grove, UT

23    Jaxon Wiggins    M    18    4:17:29    Pleasant Grove, UT

24    Ryan Koster    M    42    4:17:43    Aspen

25    Mark Wallace    M    60    4:18:02    Golden

26    Daniel Harper    M    40    4:18:35    Phoenix, AZ

27    Thomas Spannring    M    46    4:21:19    Longmont

28    Marvin Sandoval    M    44    4:23:33    Leadville

29    Matthew Klick    M    46    4:24:05    Dumont

30    Andres Gamboa    M    43    4:28:12    San Jose, CRI

31    Craig Konz    M    42    4:28:40    Durango

32    Stephen Downey    M    38    4:30:03    Boulder

33    Rob Kevwitch    M    45    4:30:44    Castle Pines

34    Andrew Biglow    M    51    4:31:30    Steamboat Springs

35    Ewen North    M    43    4:31:35    Louisville

36    Connor Ryan    M    29    8:45:29    Erie

37    Patrick Haneberg    M    29    8:45:55    Denver

38    Don Brown    M    53    8:46:54    Stamford, CT

39    Kay Borleis    F    36    8:49:00    Boulder

40    Neil Kelly    M    40    8:50:48    Telluride

41    Mike Teger    M    53    8:51:43    Colorado Springs

42    Dustin Kessinger    M    38    8:52:37    Parker

43    Jennifer Farmer    F    30    8:52:50    Palmer Lake

44    Cameron Mathews    M    40    8:52:59    Highlands Ranch

45    Alexander Sayles    M    26    8:54:40    Milwaukee, WI

46    Muriel Greening    F    38    8:58:04    Broomfield

47    Martin Almazan    M    31    8:58:06    Vail

48    Dolan Potts    M    38    8:58:51    Salida

49    Noah Allen    M    19    8:59:52    Basalt

50    Timothy Barr    M    46    8:59:55    Arvada

55    Lelis Gonzalez    M    38    9:08:38    Leadville

65    Daniel Polski    M    44    9:18:57    Leadville

70    Kevin Schmidt    M    38    9:22:06    Leadville

142    Lorenzo Antonio Raudales    M    38    10:30:44    Leadville

144    Jolene Sandoval    F    47    10:31:04    Leadville

146    Tim Schardein    M    53    10:31:38    Leadville

147    Rachel Polski    F    40    10:32:09    Leadville

193    Kyle Gibbons    M    35    11:09:06    Leadville

209    Taylor Radigan    F    35    11:17:43    Leadville

234    Elizabeth Saunders    F    33    11:31:47    Leadville

263    Kelsey Marosey    F    31    11:57:53    Leadville

272    Jorge Guevara Jr.    M    54    12:07:58    Leadville

297    Maja Konieczny    F    27    12:35:01    Leadville

306    Mitch Dulleck    M    54    12:40:35    Leadville

324    Nobuki Endo    M    28    12:57:51    Leadville

349    Stephen Rodgers    M    54    13:187:42    Twin Lakes

381    John Scott    M    57    13:50:18    Leadville

382    Shana LeNeveu    F    52    13:50:19    Leadville

                    

                    

                    

