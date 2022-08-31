Lake County Tourism Manager Adam Ducharme recently accepted a new role as Top of the Rockies Scenic and Historic Byway coordinator.
Before his appointment, the volunteer-led committee was lacking in leadership structure and needed a new coordinator, according to Andrew Grossmann, a Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways commissioner and director of destination development.
To remain compliant as a scenic byway, the program must hold committee meetings and have a strategic management plan, said Ducharme, who hopes to help bolster those practices.
Top of the Rockies was designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation as a National Scenic Byway back in 1998, and 2008 was the last time it was in full compliance as a scenic byway program, said Ducharme.
To help address the lapse, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) partnered with the Glenwood Springs-based nonprofit Community Builders in 2021 and convened a team of stakeholders to update the Top of the Rockies Scenic Byway Corridor Management Plan.
Stakeholders involved in these planning conversations included representatives from the Aspen Historical Society and City of Minturn, for instance – any communities and organizations that cross paths with the byway.
In his new role, Ducharme will facilitate conversations with these groups to evaluate the latest management plan and create recommendations for improvements to the plan.
Recommendations to improve the plan might involve sprucing up safe pull outs at key locations along the byway, implementing more signage, building more electric vehicle charging stations and improving waste management facilities.
While implementing such ideas is important, Ducharme said that collaborating with other communities is also an opportunity to grapple with some of the issues Colorado has seen since the start of the pandemic, where rural and mountain community tourism has sort of taken on a life of its own, particularly along scenic byways.
When visitors drive through Leadville, it might feel like it’s just a wide open space, but there are more than 3,000 residents tightly packed in 11 or 12 blocks along the byway. “So there’s an impact felt when folks are talking the highway through our community,” said Ducharme.
Ducharme wants to continue pushing out messaging to try and impact behavior, teaching people how to be good visitors and help preserve what’s important to the community. “My reason for taking this is because destination stewardship is my number one priority,” said Ducharme.
Based on Ducharme’s efforts at promoting sustainable tourism locally, state officials from CDOT and the Colorado Tourism Office felt Ducharme would be a good fit for the Top of the Rockies role as well.
Volunteer-led byway organizations can have a little more structure if they integrate with existing destination marketing organizations like Visit Leadville and Twin Lakes, said Grossmann.
Visit Leadville and Twin Lakes, for instance, was already well positioned to raise awareness about respectful tourism, said Grossmann.
Combining the work Visit Leadville and Twin Lakes is already doing with the scenic byway efforts can help push messaging out further, said Ducharme. For example, he could share messaging he’s already promoting with the CDOT scenic byway page to further expand the group’s reach.
It’s nice to take the Top of the Rockies volunteer committee that was sort of struggling and integrate it into this existing organization with a stewardship perspective, said Grossmann.
Lenore C. Bates, Colorado byways program manager with CDOT, hopes to see all the state’s byways functioning with proper communication between stakeholders. It’s important for every community along a byway to have resources and information available to visitors as they pass by, she added.
This integration and collaboration is an opportunity for Lake County and its surrounding communities to be more proactive and find a balance between promoting beautiful natural assets while also avoiding consequences of over-tourism, said Ducharme.
He anticipates that the next committee meeting will be in early November, where the group will look over the 2021 action plan and make recommendations for what might be possible moving forward.
