Juan Carlos Rosales Fernandez was charged with sexual assault on a child, a class four felony charge, and unlawful sexual contact, a class one misdemeanor, last week in Lake County District Court.
Fernandez, a resident of Leadville, was arrested on the charges last month after the mother of the alleged victim contacted Sheriff Amy Reyes.
According to an arrest affidavit, Reyes, following a discussion about the allegations with the alleged victim and her mother, questioned Fernandez about the accusations after he had been arrested on unrelated charges on July 18 for failure to appear in court in Summit County.
After questioning Fernandez about the allegations, Reyes found sufficient evidence to file for a warrant for Fernandez’s arrest on the two charges on July 23. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fernandez, and, upon posting bail, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Fernandez appeared in Lake County District Court last Thursday where he was charged and informed of his rights.
Since the charges are criminal, the court placed a mandatory restraining order against Fernandez. And as the charges are sexual offenses, Fernandez has the right to request a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with the case.
Fernandez is scheduled to appear in court September 24 at 9:30 a.m.
