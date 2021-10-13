The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On August 1, officers responded to assist Colorado State Patrol (CSP) with a vehicle roll-over accident on U.S. 24. A man was arrested on a DUI.
— On August 1, officers responded to a verbal dispute on East Fourth Street. Brandon Berg, 28, of Leadville was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer and violation of a protection order. Hara Tufte, 22, of Leadville was arrested for criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
— On August 1, officers responded to a possible domestic violence scene on Poplar Street. A Leadville man was arrested for third degree assault and child abuse.
— On August 1, officers made contact with a Leadville woman on Poplar Street. She was arrested on three active warrants and violations of two protective orders.
— On August 2, officers responded to Chestnut Street on report of a verbal dispute. The department put a warrant in place for Sergio Alberto Martinez-Carrasco, 29, of Leadville for harassment and domestic violence.
— On August 6, officers attempted to contact a warrant suspect on Chestnut Street. Juan Escobedo, 27, of Leadville was arrested on three active warrants out of Lake County.
— On August 6, officers responded to a possible child abuse call on West Second Street. Criminal charges were pursued.
— On August 7, officers responded to Chestnut Street on a warrant for arrest. Sergio Alberto Martinez-Carrasco was arrested on the warrant.
— On August 8, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) with a domestic issue on Colo. 91. The case is currently under investigation.
— On August 8, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person on U.S. 24. Joshua Kellaway, 35, of Grand Junction was arrested on two active warrants.
— On August 9, an officer responded to a report of assault on Harrison Avenue. No charges were issued.
— On August 9, officers assisted LCSO on a possible assault call on Poplar Street. Zachary Sommerville, 26, of Leadville and Christopher Byrne, 18, of Thornton were arrested for assault in the third degree.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
