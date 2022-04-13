A group of roughly 70 Lake County residents attended a public meeting meant to kick off development of the community justice center, for which Lake County Government has secured more than $4 million from the federal government.
Katy Welter, a local attorney and facilitator for the justice center project, began the meeting by presenting general updates, including that Lake County Government officially purchased a plot of land for the facility and that it secured some funding for the project. From there, participants engaged in round table discussions about potential services the justice center will offer once it’s built.
As part of the conversational meeting, participants were asked to reflect on moments when they had positive or negative interactions with staff in a public facility, such as the Lake County Public Library or Lake County Courthouse. In doing so, participants tried to identify the traits of comfortable and beneficial community service. For instance, one table cited the front desk service at St. Vincent Health as a positive service to offer at the justice center.
Welter also addressed concern from the public about how Lake County Government will pay for the justice center. Welter told the Herald that Lake County Government will pursue certificates of participation to cover additional costs and that the overall cost will be in the ballpark of $45 million. Welter did not present preliminary sketches of the justice center, but stated design work has begun.
Although last week’s event was the first of several public meetings that Lake County Government will host about the justice center, Mary Palumbo, who attended the event, said she left hungry for more information. The Leadville resident added that several participants seemed to lack basic information about the project, including its location and that the facility will serve as more than just a jail. Welter said there will be more opportunities for public involvement this spring and summer.
