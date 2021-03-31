The Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are teaming up with Buena Vista Recreation Information Center for another year of Stream Explorers to connect youth to the river in their backyard.
The program is for middle school students grades 5-8, and meets four Saturdays in a row: April 10, 17, 24 and May 1, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The last session runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stream Explorers is a statewide Trout Unlimited curriculum that introduces stream ecology, fly tying and fly fishing. Stream Explorers provides opportunities for youth to have several hands-on, science-oriented experiences with living aquatic organisms, as well as developing basic fly tying and fly fishing skills. The program aims to provide students with a rudimentary understanding of the beauty, complexity and dynamics of aquatic ecosystems and the fish they support.
Stream Explorers meets at the Buena Vista Community Center. The program is free, but registration is required, and spots are limited. Register online at garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
