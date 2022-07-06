A one-of-a-kind performance will explore the legends and mysteries of the Tabor Opera House on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. “Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt” brings an immersive performance tour through the various parts of the Tabor to find voices of the past and lost treasure.
LuneAseas, in collaboration with a Leadville cast of performers, docents and volunteers, will create this unique offering. Both performances are at 7 p.m.
Each treasure hunt invites audiences into hidden and under-explored pockets of the Tabor, finding performance, art and inspiration along the way. Attendees can expect to experience legendary tales from the past brought to life through shadow puppetry, modern dance, acting, moving visuals and original scores.
“Our wandering tale-spinners have traveled across Colorado collecting legends and lore to write down and tell,” said Leah Casper, LuneAseas executive artistic director and event consultant for the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. “Come discover the chilling tales they found through LuneAseas’ signature style of high-level modern dance blended with physical theater and shadow movement that’s created alongside original music.”
LuneAseas is a grassroots nonprofit performance incubation team dedicated to providing affordable and thought-provoking performance experiences. Based in Fort Collins, LuneAseas connects the worlds of music and movement.
Tickets are $30 for each performance with a student price (ages six to 17) of $15. Tickets are available through TaborOperaHouse.net.
In addition to live performances, the Tabor Opera House is continuing to offer tours in English and Spanish throughout the summer.
On Tabor tours, visitors can see select pieces of historic stage scenery from what experts call the finest collection in North America. These historically significant curtains and drops were recently discovered in the Tabor’s attic. Visitors can also roam the elegant performance hall, the Tabor Suites and the refreshed Tabor Second Story Museum which is full of historic treasures.
Tours run Thursdays through Sundays through August. September tours are offered Fridays through Sundays. English-language tours are available 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Spanish-language tours are offered on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
