The Colorado High School Mountain Bike League kicked off its lucky 13th season last weekend with the Cloud City Challenge at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.
Racers of all grade and skill levels zipped along county and college trails, using sheer determination to overcome steep hills and push themselves to the finish line.
Lake County High School’s mountain bike team, Leadville Racing, performed well and defended their home turf on Aug. 27 with entries in varsity, JV, sophomore and freshman races. The varsity races covered 18.6 miles and the others covered 12.4.
Leadville Racing took first place in Division 3. The Animas and San Luis Valley teams took second and third respectively.
Rose Horning finished first in the girls varsity race with a time of 2:00:52. She had the number one starting position based on her results from last year.
First-time rider Josiah Horning finished ninth overall in the JV boys race at 1:02:32, despite starting in the second wave of athletes. Veteran rider Truth Mooney, also in the JV race, had his best finish yet, coming in 54th out of 102 competitors at 1:16:02.
Susie Bullock won the sophomore girls race in 1:14:19, improving on her successful freshman season last year. Newcomer Willow O’Hara finished in 11th place with a time of 1:25:40, and Amara Olsen followed right behind for 12th place at 1:26:56.
Logan Charles finished third in the sophomore boys race with a time of 1:03:58.
Leadville’s last race of the day was for freshman boys, which was an individual time trial since the competitors didn’t have previous results to go by. Freshman Max Fiedler went out hard and rode consistently to finish 46th out of 75 entries with a time of 1:26:27, a great start for his first race.
“It was an incredibly exciting day of racing and I could not be more happy for these kids!” said Coach Bruce Kelly.
Leadville Racing will compete again in Eagle on Sunday, Sept. 11 to continue qualifying for the state championships, which will be in Glenwood Springs during late October.
