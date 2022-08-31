The Colorado High School Mountain Bike League kicked off its lucky 13th season last weekend with the Cloud City Challenge at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville. 

Racers of all grade and skill levels zipped along county and college trails, using sheer determination to overcome steep hills and push themselves to the finish line. 

